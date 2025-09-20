WWE Wrestlepalooza live updates and results: John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar up first

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes joins "Get Up" to break down what people new to WWE can expect from Wrestlepalooza on Saturday night. (1:09)

Hello, wrestling fans! WWE is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the first Wrestlepalooza since 2000, and the show is stacked. Up first, 17-time World Champion John Cena, who is in the midst of a yearlong retirement tour, will attempt to win his 100th Premium Live Event (PLE) match. To do that, he will have to go through rival Brock Lesnar, who Cena recently admitted he is scared to face. Ten-time WWE World Champion and former UFC heavyweight champion Lesnar has faced Cena six times in one-on-one matches in their WWE careers, and it's been 11 years since they last met in a singles match.

Also on the card, three-time Divas Champion AJ Lee makes her return to WWE after over a decade away. She'll team with her husband, six-time World Champion CM Punk, and take on World Heavyweight title-holder Seth Rollins and his wife, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. Neither pair has lost a match when they've teamed up in their careers.

IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer will also meet for the vacant women's world championship. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed for the first time in a tag team match. And Cody Rhodes puts his Undisputed Championship on the line against his former The Dashing Ones tag teammate Drew McIntyre, who is one of five Superstars to pin Rhodes since he returned to WWE in 2022.

Andreas Hale is here to break down all the action at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Let's go!

