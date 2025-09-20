WWE SmackDown takeaways: Contracts for Wrestlepalooza signed, Heyman and Lesnar meet again

Cody Rhodes breaks down everything you need to know on how you can watch Wrestlepalooza on all of ESPN's platforms. (0:43)

A signed contract -- with the obligatory brawl -- between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, a potential Brock Lesnar-Paul Heyman reunion, another impressive victory for women's tag team champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss and another U.S. title defense by Sami Zayn highlighted SmackDown's go-home show Friday ahead of Saturday's Wrestlepalooza (7 p.m. ET on ESPN Unlimited).

Here are the biggest takeaways from Friday night:

Sept. 19 SmackDown results

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss def. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker def. Fraxiom.

Sami Zayn def. Carmelo Hayes to retain the U.S. Championship.

Signed, sealed and (head-butt) delivered

"The Scottish Warrior has just been a keyboard warrior..."@CodyRhodes is fed up with @DMcIntyreWWE 😤 pic.twitter.com/oeN2OqV2kg — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2025

Contract signings rarely happen in WWE without someone getting hurt. If both competitors formally and cordially sign a match contract, shake hands and then walk away, it wouldn't provide the same level of entertainment.

The latest signing started cordial enough. Rhodes reminded McIntyre that 15 years ago to the day, they became tag team champions in WWE. Rhodes added that McIntyre -- seated in a chair in front of an office desk inside the ring -- has gone from Scottish Warrior to keyboard warrior and urged him to tweet live. McIntyre did just that, typing out "Thank you Cody," for being a champion that will give McIntyre an honest title shot ... but cares more about stock prices and brand image. Rhodes and McIntyre would sign the contract ... then the physicality ensued, as you would expect. McIntyre refrained from incapacitating Rhodes because he wanted him to compete at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday.

"I'm taking the one thing that means the most to you..."



This is OUT OF CONTROL! 😱 Who will walk away as the Undisputed WWE Champion at Wrestlepalooza? Stream TOMORROW on the ESPN app!https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/kyDHltKU6I — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2025

WWE announcer Corey Graves took two F5s from Brock Lesnar. Craig Ambrosio/WWE/Getty Images

The beast with a shocking attack

This is CHAOS! 😱



After taking out Michael Cole and @WWEGraves, Brock Lesnar has a message for @JohnCena ahead of Wrestlepalooza live on the ESPN app TOMORROW! https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/zM4RqS6BhB — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2025

Lesnar smiled during his entrance, a happier version of "The Beast" (similar to when he ripped his jeans after his F5 to R Truth last week), at least until he walked down the aisle. He picked up announcer Michael Cole as if he was a stuffed animal, walked him around the ring, then threw him down near the turnbuckles and stepped on his ankle like a predator about to maul his prey until fellow announcer Corey Graves tried to come to Cole's aid. Lesnar looked at Graves, who was pleading for Cole's safety, but instead "The Savior of Misbehavior" took not one but TWO F5s for his trouble. Lesnar then grabbed the front of the live camera with two hands and yelled "It's D-Day for you John [Cena], I'm coming for blood."

Before leaving the arena, Lesnar saw Paul Heyman, who returned to TV for the first time since the Clash in Paris, and said, "We should talk," before walking away.

Cole said he had never felt so hopeless as he did in the ring with Lesnar, and "If that's what awaits John Cena tomorrow ... then I don't even think John has the answers."

The beatdown by The Beast was also a surprise because it has been years since we saw Graves in any physical capacity in the ring. Graves retired from active competition in December 2014 because of concussion-related issues and transitioned to the broadcast booth. Could this mean that he is able to have another WWE match in the future?

Other takeaways, storylines

Charlotte Flair, right, and Alexa Bliss defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. Rich Freeda/Getty Images

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green in a fun match. It seems as if Flair and Bliss are gelling as a tag team since they won the gold at SummerSlam in August.

Fraxiom had speed on their dives from the ring to the outside onto Reed and Breakker, but even after seeing that, Breakker's revs for his patented spear and his lightning pace never ceases to amaze.

.@RealNickAldis is laying down the law 😤



NEXT WEEK, we're getting a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship! pic.twitter.com/NohqbgxIzu — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2025