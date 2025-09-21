WWE Wrestlepalooza takeaways: AJ Lee is back, Rhodes primed to follow Cena's path

Brock Lesnar takes down John Cena in the opening match of Wrestlepalooza with a series of F5s. (0:37)

Open Extended Reactions

More than 11 years since they last met in a singles match, Brock Lesnar dominated John Cena to kick off the first WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) on ESPN in the main event of Wrestlepalooza on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Vision tag team of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker defeated Jimmy and Jey Uso in a match refereed by LA Knight, who did more than just ... referee. And Stephanie Vaquer and Iyo Sky put on an all-action match that saw the Dark Angel claim the vacant Women's World Championship.

CM Punk and AJ Lee teamed up to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a "couples clash." Despite being away from the WWE for more than a decade, Lee looked impressive in a match that saw her use the Black Widow submission multiple times and the announcers tables get destroyed.

A surprise moment happened before the main event when The Undertaker rode to the ring on a motorcycle to tell Stephanie McMahon that she will be the first Superstar to be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame.

To end the card, Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. Rhodes hit his Cross Rhodes finisher to win by pinfall.

Here are the biggest Wrestlepalooza takeaways from Saturday night:

Sept. 20 Wrestlepalooza results

Brock Lesnar def. John Cena

The Vision def. The Usos

Stephanie Vaquer def. Iyo Sky to win the vacant Women's World Championship

CM Punk and AJ Lee def. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship

With Cena winding down, Rhodes cemented as 'the face that runs the place'

play 0:45 John Cena receives a standing ovation as he leaves the ring John Cena is cheered on by the crowd as he exits after losing to Brock Lesnar.

The juxtaposition was clear: This was a landmark event, one that many new or returning fans to professional wrestling would tune in to watch. Cena got absolutely dismantled -- again -- by Lesnar to start the show. Cena took almost double-digit F5s and was left motionless in the ring after the match. Eventually, Cena walked up the ramp under his own power while turning his head, as if to say goodbye to the Indianapolis crowd. Cena has only five WWE appearances remaining before he hangs up his jorts for good.

This match was only slightly more competitive than Cena and Lesnar's famous one-sided beatdown at SummerSlam 2014. Cena did hit three Attitude Adjustments on Saturday, but it ultimately did nothing to help him in the match. Lesnar was exactly as advertised -- a "Beast." A fun moment was longtime manager Paul Heyman coming out to introduce Lesnar, including listing his athletic accolades such as former NCAA and UFC champion.

Rhodes, who defeated Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam last month, vanquished McIntyre to end the show. It was a competitive match that eventually saw the Scottish Warrior kick through an announcers table, injuring himself. McIntyre was unable to execute a Claymore Kick later in the match as a result, leading Rhodes to pounce and ultimately land a Cross Rhodes finisher to get the victory. The show ended with Rhodes holding the Undisputed Championship belt in the air.

If Cena passed the torch to Rhodes officially at SummerSlam, then this was the celebration. Wrestlepalooza cemented the "American Nightmare" as the "face that runs the place." At the very least, to the new fans watching.

Next up for Rhodes is a match against World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship in Perth, Australia, on Oct. 12.

MVP of the night goes to AJ Lee

play 0:44 AJ Lee, husband CM Punk come out victorious in mixed tag team match AJ Lee and her husband CM Punk come out with a hard-fought victory over Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

Lee did not at all look like a competitor who left the squared circle for more than 10 years. She was sharp and ready, with the crowd rightfully chanting "You still got it" before she executed her Black Widow submission on Becky Lynch. The couples clash of Lee and CM Punk vs. Lynch and Rollins was a fun one, especially the sequences involving all four competitors.

After her performance at Wrestlepalooza, Lee has every option available to her -- pretty much everyone in the women's division is a fresh opponent. Could she face Lynch in a singles match first? How about Tiffany Stratton, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia or Asuka? I do think a match with Lynch is in the immediate future, and then the world is Lee's oyster. To me, the more opponents Lee faces, the better. She was a flag bearer for women's wrestling before her departure, and there is a built-in desire to see her face this generation's talent.

The match of the night goes to ... Vaquer vs. Sky

play 0:38 Stephanie Vaquer receives standing ovation after winning title Stephanie Vaquer defeats Iyo Sky to become the new champion and receives a big standing ovation.

This was a back-and-forth, technical and high-flying match. Vaquer won to claim the vacant Women's World Championship. Could Rhea Ripley be next at Crown Jewel in Perth on Oct. 12 in Ripley's home continent of Australia?

A clear Vision

play 0:43 The Vision defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso Bron Breakker spears Jimmy and Jey Uso through a table, then Bronson Reed hits a Tsunami to pin Jey Uso for the win.

The Usos reunited one last time to face The Vision, who ended up winning the match. It was fun to see Jimmy and Jey competing together again, but this was a valuable win for The Vision and their ascension. LA Knight was the guest referee for the match, but there was no physicality between him and Jey Uso.

Next for Jey, I could see a singles match with Knight at Crown Jewel. For The Vision, we might have to wait until the tag titles are secured by a babyface team before we see Reed and Breakker challenging for them, potentially in a non-PLE match.

Surprise of the night

What a moment! 🙌



The Undertaker just revealed that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year in 2026! pic.twitter.com/3P7zuOSKah — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

This belongs to The Undertaker riding his motorcycle to the ring. He stopped ringside next to Stephanie McMahon and hopped the barricade to sit beside her, revealing the news that McMahon is the first person to be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class. It was a touching moment, and McMahon seemed genuinely surprised by the announcement.

Another surprise was the arrival of ESPN host Pat McAfee, who hours earlier was on "College GameDay" in Miami jumping off a very high diving board. McAfee raced home to Indianapolis to make sure he could call a couple of matches.