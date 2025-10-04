WWE SmackDown takeaways: Rollins creates more animosity with Cody, Orton

Open Extended Reactions

"SmackDown" did a great job this week of making next week's show feel like an extension of Crown Jewel -- with Premium Live Event-level matches also in Perth, Australia, on the day before the actual PLE.

We also got a first in WWE history. Well, almost. But we saw The Vision pick up a massive win while Seth Rollins continues to question himself and be fueled by his desire for revenge and validation.

Oct. 3 SmackDown results

Men's U.S. champ Sami Zayn def. Aleister Black

Sol Ruca and Zaria def. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre

Rey Fenix and Je'Von Evans def. Los Garza

The Vision def. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton

Seth Rollins' interference creates more animosity with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker defeated Rhodes and Orton after Rollins interfered in the match, delivering a stomp on Orton. That was an interesting end because it adds another layer of animosity between Rollins and Orton going into the match between Rollins and Rhodes at Crown Jewell. After the match, Rollins went back into the ring to stomp Rhodes but got a Cross Rhodes for his trouble. After Crown Jewel, Orton can be a match on "Raw" or SmackDown against Rollins, and a future title challenger for Rhodes. Paul Heyman urged Rollins not to go after Rhodes, saying "he's in your head" was a nice touch, as it leaves a lot of room for Rollins to possibly make a similar mistake in their match at Crown Jewel.

Other takeaways/storylines

The Sami Zayn U.S. Title Open Challenge was a vehicle to further two separate feuds this week. First, Carmelo Hayes demanded another shot before being attacked by The Miz, who, after Hayes said their team was done earlier, left Hayes laying with a Skull Crushing Finale. Then, Aleister Black walked out and took the challenge (as Michael Cole said in commentary, his first WWE title shot on Raw or SmackDown). Damien Priest distracted Black, allowing Zayn to land a Helluva Kick and Blue Thunder Bomb to retain the title. Whether it's helping to showcase or elevate talent, bolster a rivalry or just for a terrific match, The U.S. Title Open Challenge continues to be a massive hit on SmackDown.

The parallel growth of Sol Ruca and Zaria as title challengers, side by side with the growing team chemistry of Charlotte and Alexa Bliss, is an entertaining storyline. It feels like this match could happen at "Survivor Series."

Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer made it official for their match at Crown Jewel, and we finally had a WWE contract signing without any physicality ... until Stratton left the ring and was attacked by Giulia and Kiana James. It feels like Giulia will definitely factor into the match at Crown Jewel, where she could then face Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.

I was surprised to see Je'Von Evans on SmackDown again. Not because he didn't absolutely crush his blue brand debut match last week against Sami Zayn, but because it's so soon despite being active in NXT and in a match with Rey Fenix against Los Garza that feels like a full-time SmackDown roster member should be involved. But allowing Evans to showcase his talents on SmackDown to promote the NXT vs. TNA clash on Tuesday is definitely good for business.