How to watch WWE Crown Jewel Perth on ESPN

The champion of champions will be decided at WWE's seventh Crown Jewel premium live event Saturday from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Both the men's and women's Crown Jewel championships will be up for grabs. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes takes on world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins in one bout, and WWE women's champion Tiffany Stratton and women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer face off in the other headlining matchup. This year's Crown Jewel will be the first staged outside of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Check out key facts about WWE Crown Jewel Perth below:

When is Crown Jewel Perth?

The latest WWE premium live event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11. Coverage begins at 6 a.m. ET in the ESPN App.

How can fans watch?

Fans can enjoy the entire program with an ESPN Unlimited Plan.

How can fans access more WWE coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for the latest news, analysis, schedule and more.