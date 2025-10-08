Shocking moments in WWE history: Key matches to know

Open Extended Reactions

One of WWE's core objectives is to elicit a response from its audience. Whether it be boisterous cheers or heel-induced boos, an active and involved audience is the goal.

There are assorted ways to succeed on that front: engaging promos, great matches, high-octane offense, strong storytelling.

However, it's the shock factor that can take a fan response to the next level. There's no shortage of shocking moments throughout WWE history. Check out five notable instances below:

Montreal Screwjob - Survivor Series 1997

Nov. 9, 1997

The other shocking moments on this list are storyline driven. We'll start here, as the Montreal Screwjob was a very real situation.

We were in the midst of the Monday Night War (WWE Monday Night Raw's ratings competition with WCW Monday Nitro) and at this point in history, WCW had the upper hand -- so much so that another one of WWE's top stars, Bret Hart, was headed to the competition.

One problem. Hart was still in possession of WWE's top prize, the WWE Championship. The 1997 Survivor Series took place in Montreal in Quebec, Canada -- Hart's home country. He did not want to drop the WWE Championship to his opponent Shawn Michaels in Canada.

Vince McMahon disagreed.

As the match (a good match, which is often overlooked) neared its conclusion and Michaels attempted to lock in Hart's patented Sharpshooter, McMahon quickly called for the bell, ended the match and awarded the WWE Championship to Michaels.

This was the Montreal Screwjob and it led to one of the most heated real-life pro wrestling conflicts between Hart and McMahon.

The Undertaker vs. Mankind (Hell in a Cell) - King of the Ring 1998

June 28, 1998

The Hell in a Cell match was a fairly new concept in 1998. Its debut match occurred less than one year prior. There have been over 50 Hell in a Cell matches since. None of them featured the shock value seen on this night.

The action began on top of the 16-foot cell, a hint that something jarring was on the horizon. Less than two minutes into the brawl, The Undertaker tossed Mankind clear off the cell and through one of the announcers' tables as the stunned crowd erupted.

"Good God Almighty. Good God Almighty. They've killed him! As God as my witness, he is broken in half!"

That was a direct quote from Jim Ross on commentary and one that would live on in WWE lore.

The match didn't end there. Mankind continued and even ended up back on top of the cell with The Undertaker, only to be chokeslammed through the top and into the ring.

This whole match was a shocking moment.

Austin turns heel - WrestleMania 17

April 1, 2001

Stone Cold Steve Austin was the ultimate antihero. He was the leader of the WWE's Attitude Era -- arguably the most revered era in pro wrestling history -- and became a cultural icon.

Simply put, he was one of the best. From in-ring acumen to his magnetic larger-than-life ruthless persona, Austin was adored by the fans.

Austin's biggest storyline rival was Mr. McMahon, the villainous boss whose main objective was to maintain control over everyone and everything. On the road to WrestleMania 14 in 1998, McMahon took aim at the rebellious Austin, who had won the Royal Rumble and was on his way to a WWE Championship match. McMahon went so far as to bring Mike Tyson into the fold to try and even the odds.

What followed was one of the all-time great pro wrestling rivalries stretching all the way into WrestleMania 17 three years later, the landing spot for this shocking moment.

As the Austin vs. Rock main event for the WWE Championship (a classic bout) approached its closing sequences, McMahon made his way to the ring. Instead of escalating the situation with Austin, he provided Austin with a steel chair and assisted him to victory.

The two heated rivals had joined forces. They shook hands and shared a beer as Jim Ross on commentary exclaimed, "For the love of God, someone tell me this is not happening!"

The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar, 'The Streak is over' - WrestleMania 30

April 6, 2014

21-0. It was known as "The Streak" -- The Undertaker's record at WrestleMania. Beginning at WrestleMania VII with a win over Jimmy Snuka and continuing through WrestleMania 29 and a victory over CM Punk, The Undertaker was flawless at the biggest pro wrestling event of the year.

The Streak became a yearly storyline heading into WrestleMania. Who would try to end The Undertaker's undefeated streak? Many fans thought it would never end, viewing it as untouchable. To the shock of the pro wrestling world, it was not.

"The Streak is over," said Michael Cole after a third F-5 from Brock Lesnar kept The Undertaker down for a three-count at WrestleMania 30.

As the referee's hand came down for the third time, a collective gasp followed by an eerie sense of perplexity came across the 75,000-plus fans in New Orleans' Superdome.

We had just witnessed the end of a two-plus-decade saga and the most shocking moment in WrestleMania history.

John Cena turns heel - Elimination Chamber 2025

March 1, 2025

Our second heel turn on the list was perhaps even more shocking than the first.

For over 20 years, John Cena was the premier baby face -- arguably the most popular WWE superstar of his era or any other. His storyline career featured many ups and downs, but throughout it all, Cena was the face of the company.

At a certain point in a pro wrestling baby face's career, fans begin to wonder: Will the hero ever turn to the dark side? That question was pondered throughout Cena's career, but it never happened. Well, here we are in 2025, Cena's farewell tour. One more opportunity. Never say never.

At this year's Elimination Chamber PLE, Cena solidified his place in the main event of his last WrestleMania by winning the men's Chamber match to become the No. 1 contender to Cody Rhodes' WWE Championship. As Cena celebrated and Rhodes entered the ring to shake his hand, The Rock made his way to the ring.

The Rock wanted Rhodes to be his champion, reminiscent of The Rock's time as the "Corporate Champion" in the late '90s. Similar to what Cena would have done at that point in his career, Rhodes declined.

This time, Cena did not.

As Cena embraced Rhodes, a cold stare came across his face as he made eye contact with The Rock. Cena finally turned heel and attacked Rhodes, setting up their WrestleMania match where he ultimately won his record-setting 17th world championship.

