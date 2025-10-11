WWE Crown Jewel takeaways: Cena, Styles pass the torch to Rollins, Rhodes

John Cena and AJ Styles hug it out after they have their final match together at WWE: Crown Jewel. (0:46)

John Cena and AJ Styles stole the show at WWE's Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, with a love letter to professional wrestling. The match between two retiring legends -- Cena at the end of this year and Styles in 2026 -- featured an impressive amount of tributes to past opponents and WWE legends. Cena also won his 100th WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) match. Only The Undertaker has more with 107, a record we will have to wait a while to see broken.

Also on the card, Seth Rollins finally got the validation and vindication he was seeking against Cody Rhodes. Bronson Reed also picked up a historic victory over Roman Reigns in a finish that not many people saw coming. And the Australian wrestlers understood the assignment.

Cena vs. Styles was a brilliant tribute to pro wrestling

play 0:47 John Cena uses a Tombstone to pin AJ Styles at WWE: Crown Jewel John Cena pays homage to Undertaker with a Tombstone to AJ Styles, then hits an Attitude Adjustment to pick up the win at WWE: Crown Jewel.

John Cena vs. AJ Styles might go down as the best match Cena has had during his retirement tour -- full of tributes. It began with Cena passing a paper to ring announcer Alicia Taylor with a special introduction, which included references to Total Nonstop Action wrestling and the Bullet Club had the crowd chanting "Holy s---" and "This is awesome" even before the match started. The match started with some catch-as-catch can, with several lockups and shows of sportsmanship, with both wrestlers clearly respecting the other.

The tributes to past opponents continued for Cena, including a Skull Crushing Finale (The Miz), an Accolade (Rusev) and even a Walls of Jericho (Chris Jericho). Styles donned his old TNA ring gear for the match. Cena hit a DDT with Style's feet on the ropes followed by an RKO, a Randy Orton special (followed by a missed Punt). We also almost saw a 619 and Sweet Chin Music (from Styles). The loudest ovation for a tribute, though, was Cena delivering a Sister Abigail, complete with forehead kiss to the delight of the crowd, who then brought out their phone flashlights in a fitting firefly scene.

Cena pinned Styles following a Tombstone into an Attitude Adjustment, a terrific "follow that" kind of match and a beautiful love letter to professional wrestling.

It's Rhodes' and Rollins' turn now

play 0:48 Seth Rollins uses Rolex watch to get his first career victory over Cody Rhodes Seth Rollins uses the Rolex watch Cody Rhodes gifted him to defeat Rhodes for the first time in his career.

It was poetic that on the same card we saw Cena vs. Styles, we also got Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, a showcase between the present and future of the industry for years to come.

Rollins defeated Rhodes after hitting him with the Rolex watch gifted to him previously by Rhodes, followed by a stomp from the top rope. Rollins finally got a win over Rhodes and claimed the men's Crown Jewel Championship in the process.

After weeks of putting pressure on Rollins to win, perhaps we will now hear Paul Heyman say this was all a test to get Rollins out of his head and find a way to unlock his true potential.

Regardless, it was a terrific match to follow Cena vs. Styles. We often talk about the "passing of the torch" from one wrestler to another in a match (such as Cena to Rhodes at SummerSlam), but in a way, through their match, Cena and Styles passed the torch to Rollins and Rhodes.

Roman Reigns was not happy to see The Usos

play 0:50 Jey Uso's accidental spear of Roman Reigns leads to Bronson Reed's win at Australian Street Fight Jey Uso accidentally spears Roman Reigns through a table, leading to Bronson Reed getting the pin at the Australian Street Fight at WWE: Crown Jewel.

We learned that an Australian Street Fight consists of cricket bats, rugby balls and brawling all over the arena. Reigns owned the first several minutes of the match, getting a measure of revenge on Bronson Reed until Reed turned the tide, with the crowd firmly against their fellow countryman. Bron Breakker inevitably showed up to help Reed, spearing Reigns on the outside. The Usos came to Reigns' aid, but it turned to disaster as Jey Uso accidentally speared Reigns through a table, leading to a Tsunami and a victory for Reed. Reed joins Cody Rhodes as the second WWE Superstar to pin Reigns in the last several years. Reed also wins in his home country, another rare feat (in folklore) in WWE. It must have felt extra sweet for Reed, who was injured last year and couldn't compete in Perth at the 2024 Elimination Chamber.

"I don't want to see y'all till Christmas."@WWERomanReigns said what he said 🤷 pic.twitter.com/1HvHFEA6Lq — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2025

At the end of the match, Reigns told The Usos, "I don't want to see y'all until Christmas." Funny, that is exactly what I say to all of my extended family at Thanksgiving.

Stratton vs. Vaquer could have gone longer

play 0:47 Stephanie Vaquer defeats Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship Women's heavyweight champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Women's WWE champion Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship.

During the women's Crown Jewel Championship match between Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton, the crowd, which was into the action all night, gave dueling "La Primera/Tiffy Time" chants. Vaquer won in what felt like a quicker match than expected following a Corkscrew Splash, earning the Women's Crown Jewel Championship, ending Stratton's undefeated streak.

Give it up for the Aussies

play 0:44 Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY pick up the tag team win against The Kabuki Warriors Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY defeat The Kabuki Warriors at WWE: Crown Jewel.

The Australian contingent shined in Perth. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeated the Kabuki Warriors as the crowd showered Ripley with love. Bronson Reed picked up a historic win. Grayson Waller was downing shoeys all week. Maybe the best hometown talent showing ever in WWE.