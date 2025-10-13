WWE 'Raw' takeaways: The Vision is blurred

Open Extended Reactions

The Vision has been blinded. After weeks of doubt and questions about what would happen if Seth Rollins were to lose at Crown Jewel, Rollins did what he had to do to beat Cody Rhodes on Saturday. It immediately cost him. Bron Breakker proverbially poked Seth Rollins in the eye with a shocking speech to end "Raw," sending The Vision trio into the rearview mirror. This was particularly surprising, because Rollins began "Raw" by heaping effusive praise onto Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman individually. The big surprise breakup finished off a show full of left turns, from Dominik Mysterio again using deception to keep his Intercontinental title to Asuka and Kairi Sane's tumultuous relationship to Lyra Valkyria finally, maybe, figuring Bayley out? Here are the biggest takeaways for the WWE's last day in Perth, Australia.

Oct. 13 "Raw" results

• Intercontinental champion Dominik Mysterio defeats Penta by pinfall • Rhea Ripley defeats Kairi Sane by pinfall • Bronson Reed defeats Jimmy Uso by pinfall • Bayley and Lyra Valkyria defeat Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez by pinfall • CM Punk defeats LA Knight and Jey Uso

A Vision breakup already?

Rollins opened the show with a strong promo that celebrated Breakker, Reed and Heyman, but the fact that Heyman had issued an ultimatum before Crown Jewel to drop Rollins, should he lose to Rhodes, was glaringly absent from Rollins' address. In fact, Rollins doubled down, saying later in the show, "This is the mountaintop. ... Rarified air." He now needs an oxygen mask at the summit, because Breakker and Reed have put a target on his back. The Vision collapse certainly came as a big surprise -- firstly because it came immediately after CM Punk won a triple-threat match over Jey Uso and LA Knight to position himself as the No.1 contender to Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship title. Secondly, Heyman raised Reed and Breakker's arms following their attack on Rollins, seemingly leaving Rollins alone and broken. With adversaries now in every corner and nobody in his, the water is perilous for the Visionary and his hopes to remain World Heavyweight champion. I question the timing of this attack. Breakker is a future world champion and Reed has picked up incredible victories over Roman Reigns, but this feud feels sudden and too soon. Perhaps an extra layer of intrigue was needed in the Punk vs. Rollins saga? Maybe the Brons will cost Rollins his world title and then battle each other?

More "Raw" takeaways

• Dominik Mysterio continues to find dastardly but clever ways to retain his Intercontinental Championship. Against Penta, he distracted the timekeeper to steal the bell hammer, then placed his Intercontinental title in the middle of the ring. While the referee was busy clearing the belt from the ring, Mysterio hit Penta in the knee with the hammer and then stuffed it in his boot to deliver a 619 and hit the frog splash to retain his title. These clever "by the skin of his teeth" victories continue to play well on screen and entertain WWE crowds, who count 1-2-3 along with the refs and cheer Dom's antics.

• The Kabuki Warriors have implosion written all over them, but for now, they are hanging on by a thread. Asuka yelled at and slapped Kairi Sane before Sane's match with Rhea Ripley, which Sane lost. But Asuka got a measure of revenge by delivering a DDT to Ripley on the announcers' table, and the scene ended with Asuka arm-in-arm with Sane over Ripley. Do these two teams (Ripley and Iyo Sky and The Kabuki Warriors) find three more partners and battle at Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 29?

• In the past 48 hours, Reed and Ripley have gone 4-0 in front of home crowds. What kind of alternate WWE universe are we living in?

• Remember the Festus character in the 2000s? He was kind and mild-mannered, but as soon as a bell rang and he heard it, he became a monster. It feels like Bayley has a version of that going on. Lyra Valkyria got the happy version of Bayley as they entered their match with Judgment Day, but Valkyria needed the vicious Bayley, so she slapped her to unlock her meanness, leading to the win. As WWE commentator Michael Cole noted, "Has Lyra figured Bayley out?"