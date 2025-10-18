WWE 'SmackDown' highlights: Dragunov returns, Rhodes DQ, more

Open Extended Reactions

This week's "SmackDown" felt more like a valley compared to the peak of last week. Not every show can be a home run, but we did see a new champion crowned, as a returning Ilja Dragunov defeated Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship. Cody Rhodes showed a much more aggressive side, fed up with Drew McIntyre's antics. An impromptu Undisputed title match broke out after Jacob Fatu was attacked backstage, which ended with Rhodes losing by disqualification after hitting McIntyre with his title belt. Could this have been a moment to allow McIntyre gain the victory and the championship amidst Cody's emotional rage and resulting carelessness?

Friday 'SmackDown' results

• Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss def. Zaria and Sol Ruca

• Ilja Dragunov def. Sami Zayn to become the new U.S. champion

• Motor City Machine Guns def. Los Garza

• Drew McIntyre def. Cody Rhodes by DQ

Cody Rhodes, the heel?

We saw a more aggressive side of Rhodes -- dark colors, using the championship as a weapon against McIntyre -- though it's likely because he is fed up with McIntyre's antics. But it was also a small glimpse into what a heel Rhodes could look like -- a possibility always on the minds of some WWE fans. But that seems unlikely at the moment since Rhodes is in line to take over all of the responsibilities as the face of the WWE with John Cena retiring in December. Though I can definitely see different sides of his character, I don't see him becoming a full-fledged heel in the near future.

Other takeaways/storylines

What happened to Jacob Fatu?! 😱 pic.twitter.com/WX6aY82QIh — WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2025

• There's unresolved beef between McIntyre and Rhodes, and a No. 1 contender wasn't determined on "SmackDown." Fatu had trussing pushed onto him in a gruesome scene that saw him on the floor backstage bleeding from the mouth with teeth knocked out, unable to compete in the No. 1 contendership match. Fatu has been strong in his interactions with Rhodes and McIntyre, but if reports about Fatu being injured are true, then he can definitely step right back into the title picture upon his return.

NO TIME FOR CELEBRATION!!



The MFTs just took out EVERYBODY 😳 pic.twitter.com/YtAQXdc2p9 — WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2025

• Dragunov returned to WWE action for the first time since suffering a torn ACL over a year ago. He answered Sami Zayn's U.S. Title Open Challenge call and it was a terrific match. Solo Sikoa made his presence felt during the match and distracted Zayn just enough for Dragunov to capitalize and hit a Torpedo Moscow followed by an H-Bomb to win the U.S. Championship. This match served a lot of great purposes. We got the element of surprise, not only because of Dragunov's return, but his title victory leads nicely into an eventual Zayn vs. Sikoa and the MFTs -- who attacked both Zayn and Dragunov postmatch. Zayn vs. Sikoa is a rivalry that doesn't necessarily need a championship on the line. Rey Fenix tried to come to aid Zayn and Dragunov, but was flattened by Tama Tonga. This set of events might have planted the seed for the MFTs against this collection of wrestlers they have attacked upon their return -- Zayn, Dragunov, Fenix, Shinsuke Nakamura and one more? The Wyatt Sicks are also in the mix, which gives the MFTs no shortage of opponents, especially for Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 29.

• Zayn once again proved that he can put on a quality match with any opponent, whether it's a legend, high flyer, technician or a Superstar returning from injury. He did all of the above during his U.S. Open Title Challenge run.

• Blake Monroe was in the crowd watching Sol Ruca, who she will challenge soon for the NXT Women's Title, pairing with Zaria in a defeat against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. It felt like a letdown seeing this match happen so soon, with the focal point being the NXT Women's Title match; not because I'm not looking forward to that match, but because I thought we might get more struggle and resilience from Ruca and Zaria before they finally got their title shot. This felt a little rushed.