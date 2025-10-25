WWE 'SmackDown' highlights: McIntyre heats up title match against Rhodes

Open Extended Reactions

If last week's "SmackDown" left fans a little confused and empty from Drew McIntyre's disqualification win over Cody Rhodes in the impromptu title match, this week turned attention in the short term to Jimmy Uso and the Scottish Warrior, with Uso upset over what McIntyre allegedly did to Jacob Fatu last week. This led to a match with an expected outcome, as McIntyre beat Uso in his march toward Saturday Night's Main Event and a meeting with Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. If Friday's show didn't necessarily make fans at home more excited for McIntyre vs. Rhodes , the opening segment did set the tone for the crowd to enjoy "SmackDown."

I did find it interesting that Rhodes told the fans during his promo that it was uncharacteristic for him to use the title belt as a weapon against someone else, essentially saying "that is not my regular behavior because that's what a villain would do" and placing blame on the emotions of the moment, rather than a shift in character.

Friday 'SmackDown' results

• MFT (Tama Tonga and JC Mateo) def. Rey Fenix and Shinsuke Nakamura

• Tiffany Stratton def. Kiana James (nontitle)

• Ilja Dragunov def. Aleister Black to retain the United States Championship

• Drew McIntyre def. Jimmy Uso

Don't expect McIntyre to win on Saturday

I've said this before and I'll say it again -- Drew McIntyre would be a star in any decade of pro wrestling. Friday's main event between Uso and McIntyre was a solid and fun TV main event between two veterans, and I do hope McIntyre gets another world title run sooner than later. But it's hard to imagine that happening at "Saturday Night's Main Event" on Nov. 1. Rhodes and McIntyre will no doubt have a terrific match, but don't expect Rhodes to be dethroned.

Other takeaways/storylines

• Jade Cargill attacked Tiffany Stratton after Stratton defeated Kiana James, which will launch a new era for Cargill as a villain. I feel like this will be when Cargill truly shines -- as a supremely confident, "I am better than you in every way" type. A title run is absolutely in her near future.

• I absolutely love the idea of Ilja Dragunov continuing the U.S. Championship open challenge. The U.S title having this sort of hook and helping make stars (and sometimes advancing storylines) is a great vehicle. Dragunov proved last week by beating Sami Zayn and again on Friday against Aleister Black that he could certainly carry a weekly load like this and make it one of the most entertaining and must-see parts of the show, just like Zayn did.

• I'm enjoying the social media discourse every time Rey Fenix gets a new tag team partner that isn't his brother Penta. It's terrific that they both team up with everyone else on the roster before finally getting together. Eventually they will team up and it will be a glorious moment -- maybe at a big event like Wrestlemania? No need to rush things here.

• The MFTs looked strong and menacing, which is exactly what they needed in this tag team match against Fenix and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Wyatt Sicks await, and the MFTs needed a match they could win convincingly. I see a collision course for Survivor Series: War Games as a strong possibility -- with maybe a surprise name or two added to the mix.