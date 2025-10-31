Notable November PLE matches throughout WWE history

Open Extended Reactions

We've reached November, an important month on the WWE calendar. Since 1987, November has been home to one of the biggest PLEs of the year: the Survivor Series.

The Survivor Series is chock-full of history and in-ring excellence.

Take a journey through some notable WWE matches that took place in November below:

Survivor Series: Nov. 25, 1992, Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels

The connection between Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart and the Survivor Series will always be linked to the Montreal Screwjob in 1997, but that's not the match we're here to talk about.

Five years earlier, WWE Champion Hart and Michaels met in the main event of the 1992 Survivor Series and delivered a classic, methodical and well executed wrestling match. Heavy on in-ring storytelling and psychology, this match was technically sound.

Michaels, who was just beginning his rise as a heel at this point in his career, proved that he belonged in the main event.

Survivor Series: Nov. 18, 2001, Team WWE vs. Team Alliance

Given the historical significance of November and the Survivor Series, a traditional Survivor Series elimination match had to be featured here.

While the WWE vs. Alliance (WCW and ECW) storyline, following WWE's purchase of WCW in 2001, never quite reached its full potential, this match provided a fantastic culmination.

How could it not? The names in this match were reminiscent of an All-Star game. Stone Cold Steve Austin (as the leader of the Alliance in this story), Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, Booker T ... the list goes on. This was among the most memorable Survivor Series elimination matches in history.

Survivor Series: Nov. 17, 2002, Elimination Chamber for World Championship

Speaking of All-Star lineups, this match -- which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Rob Van Dam, Chris Jericho, Booker T and Kane -- was notable for multiple reasons.

To start, it was the first Elimination Chamber match -- a unique concept that features six participants. The ring and ringside area are surrounded/covered by a modified steel structure. Within the structure are four sealed-shut PODS. Four participants enter them and are released into the ring at preset intervals. The other two competitors start the match. It became an ultra popular match type, which was turned into its own PLE beginning in 2010. Since this bout, there have been 35 more Elimination Chamber matches.

Next, 2002 was the comeback year for Shawn Michaels. Sidelined since 1998, Michaels made his highly anticipated in-ring return a few months prior at SummerSlam in a classic match with Triple H. He won this match to become the World Heavyweight champion and cemented the successful in-ring revival.

Survivor Series: Nov. 19, 2017, Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles

David vs. Goliath stories are always fun. From 2017 through 2019, Brock Lesnar played the Goliath role at three straight Survivor Series events against AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio.

The first of that trio of matches was against AJ Styles. It was a champion vs. champion match with Styles holding the WWE championship and Lesnar as the Universal champion. It ended up being the only one-on-one bout between the two all-time greats, but it was a show-stealer.

The atmosphere was intoxicating from the start as the Houston crowd alternated between chanting "AJ Styles" and "Suplex City."

As expected, the opening phases of the match saw Lesnar overpower Styles, but as is the case in these types of matches, the Styles comeback story was frenetic and exciting.

Lesnar claimed victory, but the true winners were the audience.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Nov. 23, 2019, Women's WarGames match

The first WarGames match -- a concept featuring two rings surrounded by a steel cage -- occurred in 1987 at NWA's Great American Bash. 30 years later and after a 17-year absence, the WWE brought the match back as part of an NXT TakeOver event in 2017. The match we're looking at here was the first-ever women's WarGames match two years after that.

Team Rhea Ripley matched up against the team of then NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler. Top stars of today including Ripley, Bianca Belair and Io Sky took part and told an awesome story filled with innovation. There was a mid-match heel turn by Dakota Kai and memorable spots including a beautiful moonsault by Sky off the top of the cage.

Team Ripley won the match and one month later, Rhea defeated Baszler to become NXT women's champion, kick-starting her ascension to the top of the WWE roster.

For more WWE updates, check out the ESPN hub page with schedules, explainers and more.