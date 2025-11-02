Open Extended Reactions

Two new world champions were crowned at Saturday Night's Main Event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The four-match card served as a soft reset for WWE as the promotion heads toward the end of the year after Seth Rollins vacated the World Heavyweight Championship because of injury.

Jade Cargill dismantled Tiffany Stratton to capture her first WWE singles title, becoming the WWE Women's Champion. And CM Punk finally recaptured the World Heavyweight Championship (and held it longer than five minutes), defeating Jey Uso for the vacant title without Rollins to spoil the celebration.

Elsewhere, Cody Rhodes closed the chapter on his feud with Drew McIntyre by successfully defending the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Dominik Mysterio retained the Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat against Penta and Rusev with his usual shenanigans.

Andreas Hale and Arda Ocal offer their takeaways from Saturday Night's Main Event.

Has Jey Uso's title window closed?

The match for the vacant World Heavyweight title started apprehensively but featured a hard-hitting finish. The second half of the match had plenty of near falls and both wrestlers using each other's finishing moves. In the end, Punk landed multiple GTS finishers before pinning Uso to claim the championship.

I can see Punk holding the championship well into next year, maybe even until Seth Rollins returns from injury. Could Rollins challenge Punk to regain the title at WrestleMania or SummerSlam? Punk taking on a bevy of first-time challengers would be interesting.

For Uso, you have to wonder if he now takes a gatekeeper role or even a rivalry with his brother Jimmy Uso. Whatever is next, it feels like this chapter of Jey's time in the World Heavyweight Championship picture is over. Having him move to SmackDown and battle it out with the MFT faction would be a logical and interesting next step. -- Ocal

There's a new face of the WWE's women's division

This was a glorified squash match, as Cargill steamrolled Stratton to become the WWE Women's Champion. Cargill's heel turn yielded an immediate reward, and she simply plowed through Stratton with a bevy of power moves. Stratton entered the match with a knee injury, which gives her an excuse for being completely dominated. However, she has now lost back-to-back matches in stunningly quick fashion.

Last month, she lost to Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in just over 10 minutes, and her loss to Cargill clocked in at under six minutes after being undefeated for most of the year.

The past month makes you wonder if she fell out of favor with the WWE as champion. Or is there a nagging injury that will require her to take some time off? Either way, she has always felt miscast as a babyface and could use some time away to reboot and repackage herself as the heel she was always meant to be.

As for Cargill, this is the proper way to book her, considering her size and power advantages over the rest of the division. There's no need to have her finessing through matches, so this is fitting for her look and character. The heel turn also gave her a much-needed edge that puts the division on notice. It will be interesting to see how the WWE and Cargill handle this title run. Cargill now has the responsibility to carry the division on her shoulders. -- Hale

A tournament will decide Cena's last opponent

.@JohnCena's FINAL opponent will be determined by "The Last Time is Now Tournament". Who will it be?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/OUDyKRxzCK — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2025

During Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE announced that there will be a 16-man tournament, featuring legends, rising stars and even competitors from outside of the WWE universe, squaring off for a chance to be John Cena's final opponent.

"And maybe some faces who don't even work here" is a line from the promo video that will make wrestling fans hope for Edge and Chris Jericho. The line all but guarantees we will get a surprise, and it will likely be a worthy one. For those hoping that The Rock would be the final opponent, it doesn't seem likely that "The Great One" would enter a tournament and compete three or more times and then face Cena.

I'm not a fan of a tournament being the determinant of Cena's final opponent, but it provides intrigue for the shows leading up to Cena's final match. Competitors making it to the semifinals or even the final would elevate that talent, even if they don't win. So, even indirectly, Cena is improving wrestlers' stock.

No matter who wins the privilege of facing Cena, that match has to be special on all fronts. John Cena certainly has earned that. -- Ocal

Cody Rhodes can move on after lackluster match with Drew McIntyre

He did it! @CodyRhodes retains the Undisputed WWE Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/E6mQzbyiz3 — WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2025

A rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship kicked off the show with the caveat that if Rhodes were disqualified, he would lose the title.

The wrinkle didn't necessarily add anything to the match. Instead, it was a slow and awkward affair in which McIntyre spent the early portion of the match trying to get Rhodes disqualified, while the champion fought back with an edge.

Neither element helped the match.

In the closing stretch, McIntyre brought the belt into the ring and handed it to Rhodes. But Rhodes understood McIntyre's plan of baiting him into using it and tossed it away. That moment allowed McIntyre to drill Rhodes with a flash Claymore Kick for a near fall.

Things took a strange turn when Rhodes went to the corner for a disaster kick but fell awkwardly, favoring his knee. But it was a ruse, which allowed Rhodes the space to hit a Cody Cutter. But McIntyre reversed a CrossRhodes attempt and shoved the champion into the referee. Rather than using the ref bump to gain an upper hand, Rhodes hit McIntyre with a DDT on top of the title belt, before hitting a CrossRhodes to pick up the win.

These two have had better matches and feuds outside of meeting each other, and Rhodes will likely set his sights on a new challenger heading into WrestleMania season. This feud might have done more harm than good for McIntyre, though. As great as he has been over the past year, these matches with Rhodes haven't made him look like the brooding force he appeared to be. Instead, he has been routinely outsmarted. The ongoing story has been McIntyre causing his own shortcomings, but the matches with Rhodes could have been better. -- Hale

Dominik Mysterio is primed for a long title run

The question entering this match was: "How will Dirty Dom weasel his way out again?" And he did exactly that when Rusev had Penta locked in an Accolade submission. Mysterio rang the bell at the timekeeper's table, making Rusev think the match was over and release the submission hold before Penta could tap out.

When Mysterio reentered the ring with the timekeeper's hammer -- which has been a focal point of his trickery in recent weeks -- Penta grabbed it, attempting to hit Mysterio but instead he hit Rusev. Mysterio capitalized by taking out Penta and landing a frog splash on Rusev to retain the WWE Intercontinental title.

Mysterio's run has been excellent. He's rapidly approaching "love to hate" status. World title challenger is absolutely in his future, but his ascent has been gradual and inevitable. He might not lose the Intercontinental championship until there is another big star who would benefit greatly from a victory over Mysterio. -- Ocal