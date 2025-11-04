WWE 'Raw' takeaways: Is Logan Paul replacing Seth Rollins in The Vision?

Open Extended Reactions

Now that the dust has settled after CM Punk took over as the new World Heavyweight Champion at "Saturday's Main Event" this past weekend, it's time to put the pieces on the board for Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 29.

Logan Paul returned to "Raw" on Monday to begin rounding out the participants for the annual Survivor Series cage match. Paul was on Punk's side when The Vision arrived to wreck Punk's championship acceptance speech to start the night, but shockingly (not really) turned on Punk and chose The Vision in the end, while Jey Uso took Punk's side. The rest of Raw was a middle-of-the-road affair anchored by an excellent segment between Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Penta bounced back from his Intercontinental title loss on Saturday to beat El Grande Americano. And AJ Styles and Dragon Lee successfully defended the World Tag Team titles against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

It wasn't a game-changing night of wrestling following Saturday Night's Main Event, but the night served as a table-setter with less than two months to go until Survivor Series. Not everything hit, and several of the matches were of the stay-busy variety, but we are starting to see some direction heading into next month's PLE.

Nov. 3 'Raw' results

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez defeat Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella by pinfall

Penta defeats El Grande Americano by pinfall

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defeat Lyra Valkyria and Bayley by submission

World Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat Finn Balor and JD McDonagh by pinfall

CM Punk and Jey Uso vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed) ends in double count out

WarGames alliances are taking shape

A collective groan swept over the WWE Universe when Logan Paul came to the aid of freshly minted World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked him to kick off "Raw." The universe corrected itself when Paul leveled Punk with brass knuckles, then handed them to Paul Heyman, seemingly in solidarity with The Vision, to end the show. Paul has become a ratings boost mercenary of sorts, who shows up when it feels like things are getting stale. His ruse to draw Punk into believing they were on the same side was smartly handled, as Paul further cemented himself as an easy-to-hate heel. The payoff of Paul laying out the champion was worth a cringeworthy opening to "Raw." The question now is whether Paul will be a real part of The Vision moving forward, now that Seth Rollins is out with an injury and has been booted out of the group.

Paul doesn't have faction-leader qualities, but if he's a cog in The Vision's system, he could give the faction a boost. If nothing else, the stage is being set for Survivor Series: WarGames next month. Paul is forming a team with Reed and Breakker against what appears to be Punk and Jey Uso. Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso will likely join Punk and return Punk's favor for helping them beat The Bloodline at last year's Survivor Series. LA Knight will likely fill in for the fifth spot on Punk's team, but who will be The Vision and Paul's fourth and fifth members? We'll see over the next few weeks, but if I had to take a wild guess, Austin Theory could use something meaningful to do these days.

All of this will keep Punk busy until it's decided who will be the first to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship.

More 'Raw' takeaways

• "You keep my father's name out of your mouth," was such a scathing line for Dominik Mysterio to deliver to his father, Rey, in reference to the late, great Eddie Guerrero.

Rey appeared after being sidelined with an injury since WrestleMania for an excellent segment in which he interrupted his son's gloating about being the "king of the luchadores" to run down a list of lucha libre legends. The list ended with Guerrero before Dominik slapped Rey across the face with his response. There was some physicality, as Rey hit his son with a 619 before Dominik scurried out of the ring.

Healthy again, Rey can resume his seemingly neverending feud with Dominik. But Rey turns 51 years old in December and is inching closer to retirement. His son may be the one to send him out when that time comes. Dominik continues to prove his value as an excellent heel, but now he can resume his feud with his legendary father.

• "Raw" general manager Adam Pearce announced Rusev vs. Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus will be the first two opening-round matches in the tournament to determine John Cena's final opponent. We can go ahead and cross Priest and Nakamura off the list of potential winners, considering Cena has had memorable feuds with both Rusev and Sheamus. It's going to be really difficult to pin down who Cena's final opponent will be. Hopefully, it's handled the right way.

• Stephanie Vaquer has her first title challenger. Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Vaquer for the Women's World Championship next week after Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defeated Vaquer and Nikki Bella in a tag match on Monday. It's hard to figure out exactly where this is going as Vaquer has taken a liking to Bella, who keeps dragging her into some nonsense. Bella has been apologetic, but how long can this friendship last?

• Kabuki Warriors will challenge Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in the near future. After beating Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, Asuka and Kairi Sane were run off by Flair and Bliss, signaling a tag team title match is on the horizon. As much as people have enjoyed Flair and Bliss as champions, the rightful owners of those tag titles would be Asuka and Sane. As long as the tag titles aren't forgotten about, this all works for me.

