WWE 'Raw' takeaways: John Cena completes the career Grand Slam

In John Cena's final performance in his hometown of Boston, he won the Intercontinental Championship -- in many ways the final piece of the puzzle to what many would call the most prolific career in WWE history.
On a night with multiple title matches and a pair of title changes, fans got world champions fighting together on the same side, the official start of the 16-wrestler tournament to become Cena's final opponent and a surprise return at the end of the show to set up a Survivor Series: War Games match.
Nov. 11 'Raw' results
John Cena defeats Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental championship
Rusev defeats Damian Priest
Stephanie Vaquer defeats Raquel Rodriguez to retain Women's World Championship
Sheamus defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defeat Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to win the Women's World Tag Team Championship
Cena's Grand Slam conclusion gives a stage for a future great
John Cena beats Dominik Mysterio to become the Intercontinental Champion for the first time in his career
(via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/mZ9QK2mZl7
With a win over "Dirty" Dom Mysterio, Cena completed WWE's Grand Slam -- winning each of the singles and tag team championships during a wrestling career. The crowd loved it. Dom's father, fellow WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, who feuded with his son on last week's episode, tweeted "LOL" in reaction to the loss. Cena went beat-for-beat with Dom's usual cheat-to-win antics. And Cena got to say, one more time in his hometown, "The champ is here."
After seeing this match, I wouldn't be upset if Dirty Dom were Cena's final opponent.
How perfect would it be for Dom to win the tournament, completely by crook, then defeat Cena to reclaim the Intercontinental title and send the greatest WWE superstar in history into retirement?
Dominik will be a future world champion. This would all but stamp it as a foregone conclusion.
More 'Raw' takeaways
Rhea Ripley returned at the end of "Raw," helping Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in a postmatch scrap against the Kabuki Warriors, Nia Jax and Lash Legend. After the Kabuki Warriors won the Women's World Tag Team Championship against Flair and Bliss, with help from Jax and Legend, the pair of duos rallied to beat up on Flair and Bliss, leading to Sky and Ripley running out to help. After the brawl, Ripley had two words to say: "War Games!" Apparently, the first match at Survivor Series is booked.
NEW WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPS!
RHEA RIPLEY IS BACK!
WOMEN'S WARGAMES MATCH IS ON!
WHAT A CHAOTIC ENDING TO RAW!
More names were announced for the "Last Time Is Now" tournament. NXT star Je'Von Evans will face Gunther, while Solo Sikoa will take on a mystery opponent. Gunther could be a frontrunner to face Cena in his final match.
CM Punk and Paul Heyman had a back-and-forth on the mic, which is always fun, and it led to Logan Paul officially aligning with The Vision, while Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes sided with Punk.
PREPARE FOR WAR.
IT'S TIME FOR WARGAMES!!!
Maxxine Dupri got punched by Becky Lynch backstage, and their Women's Intercontinental Championship match is booked for next week's episode of "Raw." If Dupri wins the match somehow, a rematch could get booked at Survivor Series or Saturday Night's Main Event in December.