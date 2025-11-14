What is a WWE Grand Slam? Who has won? Champions to know

Open Extended Reactions

In November 2025, John Cena defeated Dominik Mysterio at Raw to become the Intercontinental champion for the first time in his career. With the victory, he joined an elite group of WWE winners as a Grand Slam champion.

What is a Grand Slam champion?

In its simplest explanation, to become a Grand Slam champion a performer must win a premier championship (WWE or World), the active mid-card titles and tag team gold.

The complexity regarding this topic stems from multiple eras featuring different championships.

Originally, the Grand Slam criteria included winning either the WWE or World championships, either the WWE or World Tag Team championships, the Intercontinental Championship and either the European or Hardcore championships.

The European and Hardcore championships are no longer active, so the modern guidelines call for a WWE or World Championship reign, Intercontinental Championship, one of the two tag titles and the United States Championship.

From a women's wrestling perspective, Grand Slam champions have both premier, tag team and NXT women's championship reigns. With the introduction of the women's Intercontinental and United States championships to the fold over the past year, though, the requirements will likely change in the years to come.

Now that we know all of that, let's take a look at notable wrestlers who have accomplished the feat.

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels was the first wrestler to become a Grand Slam champion under its original format. He began his journey with a tag team championship reign with Diesel (Kevin Nash) in 1994 and completed the process by defeating the British Bulldog to become the second-ever European champion in 1997.

Triple H

Triple H began his championship expedition in 1996 on an episode of "Raw" when he defeated Marc Mero to become the Intercontinental champion, a championship he held five times. He achieved Grand Slam greatness in 2001 with his first tag team championship reign. He and Stone Cold Steve Austin (known as the Two-Man Power Trip) dethroned The Undertaker and Kane (Brothers of Destruction) in the Backlash PLE main event to become tag champs. They were draped with gold with that win as Austin held the WWE Championship and Triple H the Intercontinental Championship.

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho won most of the available championships at his disposal during his WWE career, but his most notable win came in 2001. At the Vengeance PLE, the WWE and World championships were unified into the Undisputed WWE Championship. Jericho defeated two of the greatest of all time in The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night to become the first Undisputed WWE champion and also a Grand Slam champion.

Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero was one of the smoothest performers the pro wrestling world has ever seen, with magnetic charisma to accompany the talent. He held Intercontinental, United States, European and tag team gold throughout his career, but his crowning in-ring triumph came in 2004 against Brock Lesnar. In the main event of the No Way Out PLE, Guerrero and Lesnar thrilled the crowd with a gem of a match that saw Guerrero capture the WWE Championship and become a Grand Slam champion in the process.

Kurt Angle

Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle took to the world of pro wrestling like water to a sponge when he debuted at the end of 1999. It did not take him long to taste gold. He won the European Championship less than three months after his debut and became a Grand Slam champion in less than three years -- quite a feat to accomplish a goal many wrestlers work their whole careers for that quickly.

The Miz

The Miz was the first wrestler in WWE history to become a two-time Grand Slam champion. Given the who's who list of names, that is quite an achievement. It's proof that Miz, who also successfully cashed in Money in the Bank on two different occasions, belongs in any pro wrestling conversations pertaining to accolades.

Bayley

Bayley's WWE career has been remarkable. She is an undeniable cornerstone of the women's division and was the first woman in WWE history to become a Grand Slam champion. The former WWE, NXT and women's tag team champion cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at the Money in the Bank PLE in 2019, the same night she won it, to capture the only championship she hadn't held in the WWE at that point: the World (SmackDown) women's championship.

Randy Orton

Randy Orton's quest to complete his Grand Slam championship masterpiece spanned 15 years. He secured his first championship in 2003 with a win over Rob Van Dam for the Intercontinental Championship. He completed the Grand Slam effort in 2018 with a United States Championship victory over Bobby Roode at the Fastlane PLE. In between that span of years was a Mount Rushmore-esque pro wrestling career.

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the most recent Grand Slam champions in the women's division. Only Becky Lynch and Iyo Sky completed the process more recently. Ripley added the missing piece to her collection of titles on the biggest stage possible. At WrestleMania 39, Ripley and Charlotte Flair stole the show in a classic for the World (SmackDown) women's championship. Ripley won the match and cemented her status as a Grand Slam champion.

Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston is arguably the most accomplished tag team wrestler to ever step in the ring. Accounting for his time on "Raw" and "SmackDown," and his appearances in NXT, he has 16 tag team championships to his name. However, the Kofi-Mania journey in 2019 earns Kingston a spot on this list. At WrestleMania 35, Kingston and Daniel Bryan captivated the MetLife Stadium crowd, with the event culminating in a WWE Championship win for Kingston.

John Cena

With Raw in November 2025, John Cena completed it all. The 17-time WWE/World champion, five-time United States champion, four-time tag champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner and 2012 Money in the Bank winner finally added the missing piece: the Intercontinental Championship.

We've discussed a lot of accomplishments here, but perhaps even more notable than Cena becoming a Grand Slam champion was the spotlight he helped shine on Dominik Mysterio in the Raw match. Dominik is a big part of the WWE's future, and he just shared the ring with Cena, one of the titans of the business, in Cena's last in-ring bout in Boston. What a moment for him.

Whether they qualified using the original or modern barometer, here are the remaining Grand Slam champions: Booker T, Rob Van Dam, Kane, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Christian, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Rey Mysterio, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Iyo Sky and Becky Lynch.

For more WWE updates, check out the ESPN hub page with schedules, title history, features and more.