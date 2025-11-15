WWE 'SmackDown' highlights: Loophole allows McIntyre to return, join Team Vision

Open Extended Reactions

I do love the ol' "you gotta read the fine print" in pro wrestling contracts. On Friday's "SmackDown," Paul Heyman stressed to general manager Nick Aldis, with War Games contract in hand, that the agreement states he could choose any member of the WWE roster across all brands to fill out Team Vision. (The brand part was really a red herring for the big reveal at the end of the show.)

So when a suspended Drew McIntyre showed up at the end of "SmackDown" to align himself with Heyman and The Vision, it made sense. Aldis couldn't do anything about it. I even liked, from a storyline perspective, that Heyman helped coax Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes into giving Bronson Reed a title match. What I didn't like is the match being a vehicle of the storytelling tonight because it ended up very much in the back seat, which shouldn't be the case.

Friday 'SmackDown' results

• Jey Uso def. The Miz

• Ilja Dragunov def. Axiom to retain the United States Championship

• LA Knight def. Zack Ryder in the "Last Time Is Now" Tournament

• Jade Cargill def. B-Fab in a non-title match

• Cody Rhodes def. Bronson Reed by DQ to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship

Survivor Series: War Games is taking shape

The match between Rhodes and Reed for the Undisputed WWE Championship seemed hastily put together, both in the segment (Rhodes demanded the match to Aldis after Reed and Heyman got on his nerves backstage) and also in plot point. It felt like a match that didn't need to be for the championship, but ultimately, the title was secondary to all of the pandemonium that followed. The Vision fought the Usos and Rhodes until McIntyre, who was suspended last week, returned and caused carnage. It looks like Reed, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul and McIntyre are the foursome with one left to fill, while Rhodes, Jimmy and Jey Uso and CM Punk line up on the other side. The next two weeks will reveal the fifth member on each side, leading into the Survivor Series: War Games match. Right now, I'm leaning toward the villains standing tall, because the titles won't be on the line. Let them get an important win heading into future title matches.

Other takeaways/storylines

Is it @RealLAKnight's time? 🤔@RealLAKnight just advanced in the Last Time is Now Tournament!! pic.twitter.com/e8oF2pngwA — WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2025

• Welcome back, Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona). He had a great showing against LA Knight in the "Last Time Is Now" Tournament -- something to be expected since he's a talented veteran and current king of the independent scene. Ryder looked great. Only time will tell if this is parlayed into a full-time return to WWE for Ryder, but either way, he's not hard to find because he's ... "Alwayz Ready."

• Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky were in the ring discussing their upcoming Survivor Series: War Games match and Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were invited to the ring. But that's when things took a left turn. Flair addressed Ripley, saying she thinks Ripley is a snake and can't be trusted (and that Ripley probably feels the same way about her), and therefore, she can't team with her. I liked Flair addressing the past beef with Ripley. Sometimes when teams like this are put together, we tend to forget about that and focus on the present, but I appreciate it becoming a part of the storyline leading up to Survivor Series. The Flair-Ripley rivalry wasn't resolved Friday, but I expect it to be before the match and for Flair to rejoin the team before (in an overly enthusiastic voice) WAR GAMES.

• I'm not a fan of Tommaso Ciampa not getting a United States title match because he's "a jackass," which seemed to be the singular reason champion Ilja Dragunov doesn't want to face him. Other wrestlers in the same situation as Ciampa would have punched Dragunov in the face, leading to a match and not taken it and left. What might be a likely outcome is this back-and-forth being dragged out for a few more weeks before it becomes a throwaway title match on "SmackDown," never to be brought up again. I wouldn't mind Ciampa getting a United States title run, but Dragunov is too hot right now.

• Dragunov vs. Axiom for the United States Championship was incredible. Yet another example of the open challenge being a huge success. Once upon a time, the Intercontinental Championship was known as the "worker's title," the one worn by the best technical wrestlers or most exciting in-ring competitors such as Randy Savage, Mr. Perfect, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, etc. That label can now be said about the United States Championship.

LET'S GO!!!@SamiZayn is medically cleared AND he has backup 👊 pic.twitter.com/7xRV0oVtb5 — WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2025

• Sami Zayn is medically cleared to compete, and his promo in the ring, which was interrupted by Solo Sikoa and the MFTs, looks like it's directly leading to Survivor Series: War Games, as Rey Fenix, AJ Styles and the Motor City Machine Guns also got in on the action.

• Jade Cargill destroyed B-Fab in the exact type of match you want to see a heel Jade Cargill in. Total destruction, dominant and powerful, cocky pin, exuding confidence. That's what will further vault Cargill into mega stardom.