WWE Survivor Series: WarGames live updates and results

Many of the WWE's biggest and best superstars will be in action at Survivor Series: WarGames.

In the men's WarGames match, WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will team up with World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Jey and Jimmy Uso to take on Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, the women's WarGames match will feature the Women's Tag Team Champions Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) with Becky Lynch, Nia Jax and Lash Legend facing AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

Also on the card, John Cena puts his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Dominik Mysterio in the next stop on Cena's retirement tour. And Nikki Bella challenges Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for her title.

Follow along for live updates, results and analysis from Survivor Series: WarGames.