The third installment of ESPN's top 30 professional wrestlers under 30 saw several stars miss the age cutoff (Toni Storm, Konosuke Takeshita, Kris Statlander, Logan Paul, Yuma Aoyagi, Jamie Hayter and Dragon Lee), leaving room for some new talent to join this year's list.

Some wrestlers rose, some fell and others held on to their spot in 2025. However, the movement highlights the depth of wrestling talent under the age of 30. This year's list features representatives from WWE, AEW, CMLL, Stardom, TNA, NJPW, NOAH and AAA.

This ranking is based on merit rather than future potential. The criteria included drawing power, popularity, skills, position on the roster and accomplishments, including championships and tournament victories.

Andreas Hale, Greg Wyshynski, Sean Coyle, Sachin Chandan, and Arda Ocal provide analysis on the final list.

Age: 28

Promotion: WWE

Last year's rank: 1

The son of Rey Mysterio has fully stepped out of his father's shadow. Holding down the top spot for the second year in a row with his ever-improving in-ring ability and magnificent work on the microphone, Dominik has carved his own path in pro wrestling. He spent 2025 entering the "so bad he's good" stage of his career, where he routinely gets the biggest crowd reaction -- positive or negative -- at arenas. He's the bad guy everyone loves to hate and took his craft to the next level by holding the WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Championship titles simultaneously, appearing in both promotions throughout the year. Although he lost the Intercontinental Championship to John Cena on Nov. 10 on "Raw," Dominik hasn't lost momentum. He has become the perfect professional wrestler and a stellar heel who can't get enough of taking potshots at his father while routinely suggesting that his "real" father is the late, great Eddie Guerrero. With Rey now in his 50s, it only makes sense that his son will eventually be the one who sends him into retirement. -- Hale

play 2:12 Dominik Mysterio to Stephen A.: My career is just getting started Dominik Mysterio joins "First Take" and talks with Stephen A. Smith about his career and what he's looking forward to in the WWE.

2. Kyle Fletcher

Kyle Fletcher had a strong performance in AEW this year, cementing himself as one of the best young talents in all of pro wrestling. Ricky Havlik/AEW

Age: 26

Promotion: AEW

Last year's rank: 8

Fletcher had a monster 2025, riding the wave of momentum from last year after an injury to his Aussie Open tag team partner, Mark Davis, left him as a singles wrestler. Already an exceptional talent, the "Protostar" took his game to another level, starting with the decimation of Dustin Rhodes in a street fight to become the AEW TNT champion. Between his improved promo skills and ability to wrestle just about any style of match or opponent, Fletcher has everything you'd ask for in a pro wrestler. If you're looking for a match to understand why he's main event material, watch his losing effort to AEW World champion "Hangman" Adam Page at All Out in September. -- Hale

Rhea Ripley is a former two-time WWE Women's World Champion. Photo by Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images

Age: 29

Promotion: WWE

Last year's rank: 4

Ripley -- ESPN's 2023 women's wrestler of the year -- has already compiled a Hall of Fame list of achievements. Before her dominance on the WWE main roster as a three-time women's world champion, Ripley reigned supreme in NXT and NXT UK, securing both of their women's championships as well. You know you've made it when The Undertaker shares in your championship celebration, as he did when Ripley captured the Women's World Championship on the "Raw" Netflix premiere in January. -- Coyle

4. MJF

Age: 29

Promotion: AEW

Last year's rank: 2

MJF is a singular performer -- a supremely gifted talker who can hang in the ring with the best in the world. So, it's only natural that a singular performer had an unrivaled 2025. Who else won a Casino Gauntlet Match for a world title contract, was tricked by AEW world champion "Hangman" Adam Page into executing that contract and then threatened to set Mark Briscoe on fire if Page didn't reinstate that contract? Who else convinced The Hurt Syndicate to make him a member of their team? Who else traveled to Mexico just to defeat and unmask CMLL's Místico? Who else appeared with the Sandman in "Happy Gilmore 2" and is co-starring with a murderous Santa Claus in "Violent Night 2"? For all these reasons, and some incredible matches this year, MJF remains better than you -- and you know it. -- Wyshynski

5. Tiffany Stratton

Age: 26

Promotion: WWE

Last year's rank: 18

Stratton had an unbelievable 2025, winning 24 matches before Stephanie Vaquer ended her almost yearlong win streak at Crown Jewel in October. A few weeks later, Stratton lost the WWE Women's Championship to Jade Cargill at "Saturday Night's Main Event," a sudden end to an otherwise incredible run.

Next year could bring something different for Stratton's character. But one thing's for sure: Nobody can deny Stratton's accomplishments in 2025. -- Ocal

Bron Breakker is a former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images

Age: 28

Promotion: WWE

Last year's rank: 11

You could always hear Paul Heyman's voice when you heard the name "Bronnnnnn Breakker." It was inevitable that the WWE's biggest rising star would eventually align with wrestling's greatest pitchman. Breakker and Heyman finally united as part of "The Vision," a group that included Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins, until Breakker and Reed attacked The Visionary to kick him out of the group. It was a high-profile heel moment for Breakker, who lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April. It's only a matter of time before this incredibly talented, incredibly strong second-generation star headlines 'Mania. He will be a foundational star for the WWE. -- Wyshynski

7. Blake Monroe

Age: 27

Promotion: NXT

Last year's rank: 5

Monroe began the year wrestling as Mariah May in AEW -- the protégé-turned-rival of "Timeless" Toni Storm, from whom she took the AEW women's title. May lost the belt back to Storm at Grand Slam Australia in February, and then lost a "Hollywood Ending" match in May -- her curtain call in AEW. The following month, May reemerged as Blake Monroe in NXT and had a partnership -- later turned into a feud -- with Jordynne Grace. Then, Monroe won the NXT Women's North American Championship at Halloween Havoc in late October. She's a charismatic heel, a solid worker and a wrestler to watch in WWE. Given time, Blake Monroe will draw the same levels of heat that Mariah May did. -- Wyshynski

8. Oba Femi

Age: 27

Promotion: NXT

Last year's rank: Unranked

When Femi lost the NXT title to Ricky Saints in September, ending a reign that lasted nearly the entire year, it was expected he would be called up to the main roster as one of WWE's future stars. Instead, Femi recently returned to NXT to challenge Saints for the title, with a promo that cemented his status as someone beyond the prototypical "big man." Sample prose: "I am the one who will cast the shadow. I am the one who will take it all away. I am the one who will destroy you. Because the ruler is back, the destroyer is back, the bringer of war is back. Your daddy is home!" Femi sold it brilliantly, and the crowd devoured it. He's the real deal. -- Wyshynski

9. Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez jumped 11 spots from No. 20 last year to No. 9 on this year's 30 under 30 list. Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images

Age: 24

Promotion: WWE

Last year's rank: 20

Perez is one of four women to become a multiple-time NXT women's champion, alongside Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler and Jacy Jayne. It didn't take long for Perez to make an impact on the WWE main roster post-NXT -- she joined the Judgment Day and, along with Raquel Rodriguez, became WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Perez holds the record for time spent in a women's Royal Rumble match, with over 1 hour and 7 minutes. And don't forget that Perez, along with Toni Storm, was ESPN's 2024 women's wrestler of the year. So many accomplishments and Perez is just scratching the surface. -- Coyle

10. Leon Slater

Age: 21

Promotion: TNA

Last year's rank: Unranked

Some might say Slater's biggest achievement this year was being featured on TNA and NXT regularly and sharing the ring with top stars. Or that Slater's biggest accomplishment is the connection he has built with the fans for his smooth, high-octane style. However, his biggest achievement was seeing TNA legend AJ Styles return to the company in July for the first time in more than a decade to crown him X-Division champion at Slammiversary. You're not alone, AJ. We see the star power, too. -- Chandan

11. Je'Von Evans

Je'Von Evans, 21, is one of the two youngest wrestlers on the 30 under 30 list. Photo by Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images

Age: 21

Promotion: NXT

Last year's rank: Unranked

Evans has been building up a groundswell in NXT, including a rivalry with Ethan Page and a title match with Oba Femi. Evans recently made his debut on "SmackDown," answering Sami Zayn's U.S. title open challenge. It was one of those "a loss is actually a win" kind of moments -- Evans couldn't have had a more spectacular showing against one of WWE's great performers. He followed it with a terrific match in a clash this month against Gunther in the "Last Time is Now" tournament.

Evans is already building an incredible amount of aura at 21. His presentation is authentic, his in-ring ability and potential are generational.

Next year, Evans could be in the top five of this list. It won't be long before he's No. 1. -- Ocal

12. El Hijo del Vikingo

Age: 28

Promotion: AAA

Last year's rank: 13

Vikingo's ability in the air seems impossible. But his breathtaking aerial attack is ripe for injuries, which slowed him down a bit in 2025. However, he still had memorable outings on a grand stage once WWE purchased AAA in April. His match with Chad Gable at Worlds Collide in June is an example of what the second-generation lucha libre sensation has to offer. He recently turned heel, which could lead to Vikingo reaching new heights in 2026. -- Hale

13. Kaito Kiyomiya

Age: 29

Promotion: NOAH/NJPW

Last year's rank: 12

Kiyomiya has been billed as the future of Pro Wrestling NOAH since he debuted 10 years ago. Through the ups and downs, Kiyomiya has represented the spirit of NOAH with his style and presence. His performance in 2024, when he won the N1-Victory tournament as the reigning GHC Heavyweight Champion, was a hard act to follow, but his 2025 was full of clashes against rivals Ozawa and Yoshiki Inamura. Kiyomiya is firmly a part of NOAH's main event scene heading into 2026. -- Chandan

14. Gabe Kidd

Age: 28

Promotion: NJPW

Last year's rank: 24

The wrestler who exudes the "it" factor became solidified in 2025. Kidd had an epic battle against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom in January and then enjoyed must-see matches with Tomohiro Ishii, Yota Tsuji, Michael Oku, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Konosuke Takeshita. The physical and brooding Brit has all the tools necessary to be a star in this industry and showcased his talent with American audiences when AEW borrowed his services in August for the absurd Lights Out steel cage match at Forbidden Door. Kidd is special, unique and primed to take over in 2026. -- Hale

15. Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria was the WWE's first Women's Intercontinental Champion. Photo by Cooper Niel/Via Getty Images

Age: 29

Promotion: WWE

Last year's rank: Unranked

Valkyria is establishing herself the most among the Irish wrestlers in WWE, and that's because 2025 was her first full year -- and it was an eventful one. She defeated Dakota Kai on "Raw" in January to become the first Women's Intercontinental Champion. At WrestleMania 41 in April, Valkyria and her last-minute partner Becky Lynch won the Women's Tag Team Championship. Valkyria ended the year with an odd, but interesting, love/hate pairing with Bayley. Valkyria has the potential to be one of the top performers in the women's division, fully capable of headlining WWE premium live events. -- Ocal

16. Sareee

Age: 29

Promotion: NJPW

Last year's rank: Unranked

Formally known as "Sarray" in NXT, Sareee is one of the best women's wrestlers in the world. She won the IWGP Women's Championship in an epic showdown with Syuri that started as a grappling clinic and morphed into a violent slugfest that ended in a time-limit draw in March. The match rivals any that occurred this year. Although she lost the title against Syuri in October, Sareee made her mark and continues to tear up the Joshi scene. -- Hale

17. Saya Kamitani

Age: 28

Promotion: Stardom/NJPW

Last year's rank: Unranked

"Aura" is the one word that best describes Kamitani. Maybe it's her mesmerizing entrances, or her demeanor since turning heel in 2024 and leading the villainous H.A.T.E. faction. Whatever it is, Kamitani is the complete package in wrestling, as she headlined the highest-attended event in Stardom history this year at All-Star Grand Queendom in April. In that event, she retired her mentor, Tam Nakano, against whom she had the most emotional rivalry of the year. Kamitani is at the center of Stardom's roaring 2025, including winning the first women's wrestling match on Japanese over-the-air TV since 2002. -- Chandan

18. Mascara Dorada 2.0

Age: 24

Promotion: CMLL/AEW

Last year's rank: 19

Between CMLL and AEW, it felt like Dorada had matches every month that left people in awe. At first, he looked like the odd man out in a triple threat match with Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita at AEW All Out in September, but Dorada was outstanding in what has been one of the best matches of 2025. He's very athletic and can perform in just about any match, as demonstrated by his singles bout against Neon at CMLL Super Viernes or his exceptional performance in the 20-tag elimination match that he won at CMLL Grand Prix Internacional in August. It feels like he hasn't reached his ceiling yet. -- Hale

19. Sol Ruca

Age: 26

Promotion: NXT

Last year's rank: Unranked

Ruca looks like a star and leaves an impression on fans with her in-ring work and one of the coolest-looking finishing moves -- the Sol Snatcher -- on this list. Becoming the second woman to achieve champ-champ status in NXT (WWE Women's Speed champion and NXT Women's North American champion) vaults her on this list. Ruca, the Pro Wrestling Illustrated's 2023 Rookie of the Year, has followed up nicely, and a successful main roster run is certainly in her future. -- Ocal

20. Jordynne Grace

Jordynne Grace is a three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/WWE via Getty Images

Age: 29

Promotion: TNA/WWE

Last year's rank: 16

Grace -- an all-time TNA great and former three-time Knockouts champion -- signed with NXT earlier this year and took part in the women's Royal Rumble match in February (her second Rumble match appearance). In NXT, Grace began a compelling program with another wrestler on this list, Blake Monroe, and that culminated with a win in September at No Mercy in a weaponized steel cage match. -- Coyle

21. Daniel Garcia

Age: 27

Promotion: AEW

Last year's rank: 9

In the ring, Garcia is an inventive technical wrestler who looks comfortable battling for the ROH Pure Championship. He's a natural heel, using his goofy little dance to draw heat. Garcia latched on to the (Chris) Jericho Appreciation Society early in his career and recently joined Jon Moxley's Death Riders, AEW's most villainous stable. -- Wyshynski

22. Jack Perry

Age: 28

Promotion: AEW

Last year's rank: 7

Perry slid down the list because he was mostly absent in 2025. Other than his losing effort to Yota Tsuji at Wrestle Dynasty in January, he vanished from television for the majority of the year. Upon his return at All Out in September, Perry ditched the heel persona and reformed Jurassic Express with Luchasaurus, returning to his babyface roots as a hybrid of his "Scapegoat" and "Jungle Boy" personas. A tag team win over The Young Bucks at WrestleDream in October reinforced the possibility that Perry could still play a major role in AEW and have a strong 2026. -- Hale

23. Hook

Hook dropped six spots from No. 17 in 2024 to No. 23 on this year's list. AEW/Lee South

Age: 26

Promotion: AEW

Last year's rank: 17

The son of ECW legend Taz. The "Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" of AEW. The New York Times wrote he was "brooding with high-volume Zoomer hair." Hook has the look, the lineage and an in-ring skill set filled with powerful throws. So why hasn't he succeeded as a franchise player yet? His middling mic skills aside, it feels like Hook has gone from team to team, stable to stable, without establishing himself as a star. Over the past year, Hook was defined by being a part of -- and then feuding with -- Samoa Joe and The Opps. Can he be something more than this? -- Wyshynski

24. Megan Bayne

Age: 27

Promotion: AEW

Last year's rank: Unranked

Bayne's personality screams "star," and she has carried herself as such since her debut in AEW at the beginning of 2025. At 5-foot-11, "The Greek Goddess" stands out among women wrestlers. She got a taste of a main event in April when she fell short in challenging Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at Dynasty, which served as a heat check for Bayne. She also showed some grit in the first women's Blood and Guts match in mid-November. She has been around the top of the women's division in AEW and will likely be back in title contention sometime in 2026. -- Hale

25. Starlight Kid

Age: 24

Promotion: Stardom

Last year's rank: Unranked

Starlight Kid has the charisma, crowd connection and possibly coolest collection of masks of anyone on this list. He spent much of 2025 as the trios-based Artist of Stardom champion and the Wonder of Stardom Championship holder. He took over leadership of her Neo Genesis faction with a win over AZM at All-Star Grand Queendom in April. Though the Stardom roster has had some notable departures in the past year, it's clear that Starlight Kid is a crucial part of its present -- and immediate future. -- Chandan

26. Kevin Knight

Age: 28

Promotion: AEW

Last year's rank: Unranked

Before the formation of JetSpeed earlier this year alongside "Speedball" Mike Bailey in AEW, Knight took part in the 2020 NJPW Super J-Cup. In 2022, he and Kushida formed the Intergalactic Jet Setters tag team and became two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag team champions. Though JetSpeed did not claim the AEW World tag team championships at All In in July or All Out in September, there's no denying the talent of Knight and JetSpeed. -- Coyle

27. Axiom

Age: 27

Promotion: NXT

Last year's rank: Unranked

The wrestler from Madrid spent most of 2025 teaming with Nathan Frazier to form Fraxiom. They were NXT tag team champions (in their second reign) entering 2025, but lost to Hank and Tank at Stand & Deliver in April. By the fall, Fraxiom were mainly fodder for more established (or establishing) tag teams, but Axiom reintroduced himself on "SmackDown" earlier this month against Ilja Dragunov in a U.S. title open challenge match. If he was hidden in the minds of wrestling fans for a little while, that certainly changed after this hard-hitting, fast-paced, exciting match. -- Ocal

28. Kelani Jordan

Kelani Jordan is a former NXT Women's North American Champion. Photo by Matt Pendleton/WWE via Getty Images

Age: 27

Promotion: NXT

Last year's rank: Unranked

After becoming the inaugural NXT women's North American champion in 2024, Jordan defeated Léi Ying Lee at TNA Victory Road in September to claim the TNA Knockouts World Championship. There's no denying the athleticism of the former Michigan State gymnast. When you add the developed promo skills, specifically via her newly turned heel character, the sky's the limit. -- Coyle

29. Shota Umino

Age: 28

Promotion: NJPW

Last year's rank: 10

Umino kicked off 2025 headlining New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom in a losing effort against then-IWGP world heavyweight champion Zack Sabre Jr. Once pegged as the future "Ace" of NJPW, Umino has fallen out of the spotlight since his title match, drifting into an arc that has been about finding his identity and proving naysayers wrong. He still has tremendous upside, as evidenced by his G1 Climax match with Yota Tsuji and his recent IWGP Tag Team Championship loss to the Knock Out Brothers alongside Yuya Uemura in October. The question is when (or if) NJPW will push Umino back to the top of the promotion. -- Hale

30. Atlantis Jr.

Age: 27

Promotion: CMLL

Last year's rank: Unranked

Atlantis Jr. is also one of the busiest wrestlers on this list, competing in more than 150 matches across New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, AEW and his home of CMLL. Atlantis Jr. is the son of one of the most popular luchadores in CMLL history, giving him large shoes to fill. CMLL features him in big matches at the popular Arena México, and AEW/Ring of Honor fans might remember his 2025 matches against Josh Alexander, FTR and the Don Callis Family. -- Chandan