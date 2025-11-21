WWE events at MLB stadiums: Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble, more

Open Extended Reactions

The 39th annual WWE Survivor Series will take place in November 2025 from Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.

The WWE travels the world and performs in a variety of arenas and stadiums, but it's not very often that we see events at venues that MLB teams call home. When those worlds collide, the spectacle is extra special.

Reflect back on a selection of WWE events at MLB stadiums below:

Shea Stadium - New York Mets (1964-2008) Showdown at Shea - 1972, 1976, 1980

The Mets' Shea Stadium played host to three Showdown at Shea events, all of which occurred before the first WrestleMania. Some iconic names participated throughout those three events including Bruno Sammartino, Pedro Morales, Gorilla Monsoon, Antonio Inoki, Larry Zbyszko and Muhammad Ali in 1976.

A familiar matchup occurred at the 1980 show when Hulk Hogan faced off with Andre the Giant seven years before their WrestleMania III main event. The roles were reversed in this one, though, as Hogan played the heel and Andre the babyface.

Rogers Centre / SkyDome - Toronto Blue Jays (1989-current) WrestleMania VI (1990), WrestleMania 18 (2002), Elimination Chamber (2025)

The Rogers Centre (SkyDome) is the only MLB venue to host multiple WrestleMania events, and both featured some classics.

WrestleMania VI was headlined by Intercontinental champion Ultimate Warrior dethroning WWE champion Hulk Hogan. At WrestleMania 18 in 2002, we witnessed two eras clashing as Hogan and The Rock elicited one of the all-time WWE crowd reactions.

Twenty-three years later, earlier this year, the WWE returned to the Rogers Centre for the Elimination Chamber, another show that willll be remembered as it ended with John Cena's heel turn.

Astrodome - Houston Astros (1965-1999) WrestleMania 17 (2001)

Widely considered one of the greatest WrestleManias, the 17th annual event saw Stone Cold Steve Austin recapture the WWE championship and turn heel in the process, aligning himself with Mr. McMahon.

WrestleMania 17 also presented the second-ever TLC match as Edge & Christian, the Dudley Boyz and the Hardy Boyz delivered an innovative classic.

Safeco Field / T-Mobile Park - Seattle Mariners (1999-current) WrestleMania 19 (2003)

My personal favorite WrestleMania was filled with incredible matches. Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho arguably stole the show, and Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle was a memorable main event.

The final WrestleMania match in the Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Rock trilogy occurred at this show as well. Down two matches to none, The Rock got into the win column in another fantastic match.

Sun Life / Hard Rock Stadium - Miami (Florida) Marlins (1993-2011) WrestleMania 28 (2012)

Billed as "Once in a Lifetime," (though it occurred the following year as well) the yearlong build to John Cena vs. The Rock came to fruition in the main event. The Rock came out on top in front of his home crowd.

The show also featured the "End of an Era" Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Triple H with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee. The incredible match helped produce a premier WrestleMania moment.

Chase Field - Arizona Diamondbacks (1998-current) Royal Rumble (2019)

This show was at the height of Becky Lynch's rising popularity and, as a replacement for an injured Lana, she won the women's Royal Rumble match. The win earned her a championship match at WrestleMania 35, which ended up featuring the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event.

Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, won the men's Royal Rumble match, eliminating Braun Strowman last and clinching a WWE Universal championship match at WrestleMania.

Minute Maid Park / Daikin Park - Houston Astros (2000-current) Royal Rumble (2020)

This was one of the final WWE PLEs before the COVID shutdown and paved the road to WrestleMania 36, the only WrestleMania event without a live audience.

Drew McIntyre won the men's Royal Rumble match beginning his journey as the arguable WWE MVP throughout the COVID era. Charlotte Flair won the women's Royal Rumble match on the way to her NXT women's championship bout with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

Tropicana Field - Tampa Bay Rays (1998-2024) Royal Rumble (2024)

While the WWE utilized the Thunderdome within Tropicana Field during some of the COVID era without a live audience, the 2024 Royal Rumble took place in front of 45,000-plus fans in attendance.

Bayley earned a WWE women's championship match by winning the women's Royal Rumble match. This event was pivotal in Cody Rhodes' journey to "finish the story." He won the men's Royal Rumble match for the second consecutive year and won the WWE championship less than two months later at WrestleMania XL.

For more WWE updates, check out the ESPN hub page with schedules, title history, and more.