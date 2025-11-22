WWE 'SmackDown' highlights: Rhodes attacked, AJ joins Rhea's War Games team

Open Extended Reactions

Friday's "SmackDown" was about teams that thrive and survive as we head closer to Survivor Series: War Games.

But this show also had a lot of quality singles matches, including the U.S. title open challenge, which continues to be a weekly highlight.

Also, much like what took place on "Raw" Monday night with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, we got an official proclamation of AJ Lee and her involvement at War Games.

Friday 'SmackDown' results

• Ilja Dragunov def. JD McDonagh to retain the United States Championship

• Carmelo Hayes def. Bronson Reed in the "Last Time Is Now" tournament

• DIY def. Fraxiom

• Penta def. Finn Ballor in the "Last Time Is Now" tournament

AJ Lee, Becky Lynch join War Games

AJ LEE IS THE FIFTH MEMBER BUT SHE'S OUTNUMBERED!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/nQj9I32AM8 — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2025

Lee is officially the fifth and final member of a group that includes Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair (who earlier in the episode sorted things out with long-time rival Ripley) and Iyo Sky. On the other side, Lynch officially joined the team of the Kabuki Warriors, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, laying an attack at the end of "SmackDown" on their War Games opponents, but Lee helped the heroes stand tall. It's a star-studded female War Games matchup that will certainly be interesting, but can Team Rhea pick up the win on Nov. 29?

Other takeaways/storylines

• Cody Rhodes was bleeding from the mouth and the side of his right eye after he was attacked while in his tour bus by Drew McIntyre. A scene like that leaves an impact, and this one worked. Rhodes returned later on "SmackDown" to help Carmelo Hayes in his match against Bronson Reed and followed it up with an impassioned promo setting up the men's War Games match, saying he's not done with McIntyre while running down the other members of Team Vision. It was memorable and had the passion from Rhodes that will sell the match further. I still think The Vision wins, setting them up to challenge for both world titles.

• Both Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh are terrific wrestlers. It's easy to say they could be future world champions, but for now, if they were advertised for a match at a live event, I'd buy a ticket just for that one match. I hope the U.S. title open challenge stretches to the Royal Rumble at minimum. I do like that both the MFTs and Tomasso Ciampa are trying to lay claim to the U.S. title, which gives it a heightened sense of value.

• A classy tribute on commentary by Michael Cole for former wrestling announcer Bob Caudle, who passed away on Nov. 16 at the age of 95. Cole dropped Caudle's famous "Hello, wrestling fans" before listing his accolades, including calling the 1989 War Games match with Jim Ross for the NWA. I very much enjoy this paradigm in WWE where the history of pro wrestling, even in some cases outside the walls of WWE, can be celebrated and referenced.

TEAM SAMI vs. TEAM MFT



Who ya got in NEXT FRIDAY'S Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match?! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8P6kH9sR7m — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2025

• The MFTs will have a traditional Survivor Series match next week on "SmackDown" against the team of Sami Zayn, Rey Fenix, Shinsuke Nakamura and the Motor City Machine Guns. This feels like a match the MFTs should win, especially since it could lead to an eventual match with the Wyatt Sicks. With Solo Sikoa in the mix for the U.S. title, that match could be sooner than later.

• I like when WWE does cinematic scenes where wrestlers discuss if they can trust each other. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on the Georgia Tech field in September 2024, ahead of Bad Blood, is one example. I'm not quite sure Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair needed that treatment ahead of Survivor Series, especially given how short it was, but at least the point was obvious: they are on the same page going into War Games.