WWE Survivor Series 2025: Date, time, card, how to watch

In November 2025, the WWE will roll out a fresh edition of "Survivor Series: WarGames" with a superstar-studded lineup of festivities. The occasion will mark the 39th iteration of the fan favorite event.

When and where is it?

"Survivor Series: WarGames" will take place Nov. 29 at Petco Park in San Diego.

How can fans watch?

Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET in the ESPN App and in the official streaming hub. The main event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan. Postshow coverage is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Who is on the card?

Men's lineup

Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes, world heavyweight champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso face off against Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in two rings surrounded by a roofless cage.

"Survivor Series: WarGames" will also be the penultimate stop in intercontinental champion John Cena's retirement tour. Cena will go head-to-head against Dominik Mysterio before shifting his sights on the winner of "The Last Time is Now" tournament.

Women's lineup

The 39th annual Survivor Series event will also include AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY battling Becky Lynch, WWE women's tag team champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend (former WNBA player Anriel Howard) in a WarGames match.

