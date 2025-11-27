WWE Survivor Series: Key stats and info to know before WarGames

Open Extended Reactions

The goodbye tour of John Cena's WWE career hits another milestone Saturday with his final premium live event (PLE) appearance at Survivor Series: WarGames at Petco Park in San Diego (7 p.m. ET on ESPN Unlimited). The second-longest-running WWE event behind WrestleMania (41 straight years) will make its 39th annual appearance in a city the promotion hasn't been to for a PLE since One Night Stand in 2008.

Survivor Series has been known as a launching pad for many iconic careers, including the 1990 WWE debut of The Undertaker, who would go on to become the most successful Survivor Series wrestler ever with 13 wins. Superstars such as The Rock (1996), Kurt Angle (1999), The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) (2012) and Sting (2014) also made their PLE debuts at Survivor Series. Even the Elimination Chamber match format debuted at the Survivor Series in 2002.

As has been the case since 2022, this year's show will feature women's and men's WarGames matches with star-studded teams of five wrestlers apiece. Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns will join forces to take on Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar on the men's side, while Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and AJ Lee face Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Kairi Sane, Asuka and Becky Lynch on the women's side. Cena's defense of the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio and a Women's World Championship match between Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella are also on the card.

As we approach the show, let's catch up on some notes and stats for each match.

Men's WarGames match

play 0:36 How to watch WWE Premium Live Events WWE superstar Jey Uso gives a tutorial to fans on how to watch WWE Premium Live Events with the ESPN Unlimited plan.

With a win, Roman Reigns would move up to second place on the Survivor Series victories list, tying Randy Orton with 10. Reigns is looking for his seventh straight Survivor Series victory. He hasn't lost at the event since 2016. If the men's match closes the show, history will be in favor of Reigns' team because Reigns has never lost a main-event match at Survivor Series. He is 5-0, with his most recent win coming in last year's WarGames main event.

The only two performers in this bout to have never taken part in a WarGames match are Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar. The participant with the most WarGames experience is Jey Uso, who has taken part in three such matches (2022, 2023 and 2024). He is undefeated in the WarGames format.

Drew McIntyre is looking to avoid his sixth straight Survivor Series loss. His last win was in 2018 as part of Team Raw, which defeated Team SmackDown in an elimination match.

Women's WarGames match

Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and AJ Lee face Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Kairi Sane, Asuka and Becky Lynch in WarGames. Michael Marques/Getty Images

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky are the only participants in this match who took part in the first women's WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in 2019. Ripley and Sky were on opposing teams, with Team Ripley securing the victory.

Sky has taken part in all seven women's WarGames matches, making her the only woman to do so.

Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax each have four Survivor Series victories. Whoever gets another win will tie Mickie James and Bianca Belair for most in the women's division.

Becky Lynch is looking for her fourth Survivor Series win in a row. Her last two have been in WarGames matches (2022, 2023).

Intercontinental Championship: John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio

play 0:26 Paul Heyman: Expect John Cena's greatest Survivor Series performance ever Paul Heyman joins “First Take” and describes what to expect from John Cena at WWE's Survivor Series: WarGames.

The Intercontinental Championship hasn't changed hands at Survivor Series since 2001, when Edge defeated Test to unify the United States and Intercontinental championships. Since then, the Intercontinental title has been successfully defended at the event six times, including last year.

This will be Cena's first Survivor Series match in eight years. He last appeared at the event in 2017 as part of Team SmackDown in a traditional five-on-five elimination match.

Mysterio is looking for his fifth straight PLE win. His most recent PLE win was against AJ Styles at SummerSlam in August. Cena's most recent PLE win also came against Styles, at Crown Jewel in October.

Women's World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella

This will be Vaquer's first Survivor Series match. Bella has performed at two and won both times, although it's been 11 years since she appeared at Survivor Series. She defeated AJ Lee in 2014 to win the Divas championship.

Bella will be looking for her first PLE victory in over seven years. Her most recent occurred at Super Show-Down in 2018 when she, her sister Brie and Ronda Rousey defeated the Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan).