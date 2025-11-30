Notable December PLE matches throughout WWE history

Open Extended Reactions

Following Survivor Series in November, WWE events continue to shock and awe for the rest of the calendar year. Throughout WWE history, December has delivered a variety of masterful matches and magical memories for fans.

Reflect on a selection of notable December WWE PLE matches below:

Armageddon - Dec. 10, 2000 - Kurt Angle vs. The Rock vs. Triple H vs. Rikishi vs. Steve Austin vs. Undertaker (Hell in a Cell)

Throughout WWE history, Hell in a Cell has become one of the most popular WWE match types. An annual PLE was designed around it starting in 2009. There have been over 50 Hell in a Cell matches. This particular match was the seventh outing in the event's history. It was the only Hell in a Cell match to feature as many as six performers.

A Hell in a Cell match with two performers is chaotic. Six? The chaos level was cranked up a few notches, and the end result was incredibly entertaining. The most memorable spot of the match saw The Undertaker chokeslam Rikishi off the top of the cell onto the bed of a nearby truck.

After a batch of exciting near falls at the end of the match, Kurt Angle (only a little over a year into his WWE career) managed to pick up the victory and retain his WWE championship.

Vengeance - Dec. 9, 2001 - Chris Jericho vs. The Rock / Chris Jericho vs. Steve Austin

We're turning this entry into a double feature as it accounts for two matches -- arguably the most notable outcome to ever occur at a WWE PLE in December.

The PLE was built around the unification of the WWE championship and the World Heavyweight championship. The show featured a match between Chris Jericho vs. The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kurt Angle -- four of the biggest names in the business. The winners of those matches would then face off to determine the historic first Undisputed WWE champion.

Jericho defeated The Rock in what was the best match of the night. Following that win, Austin (who had beat Angle earlier in the night) entered and Jericho claimed victory again. In a matter of about 30 minutes, Jericho bested two of the all-time greatest performers to become the first Undisputed WWE champion.

Armageddon - Dec. 14, 2008 - Jeff Hardy vs. Triple H vs. Edge

Jeff Hardy's quest for his first WWE championship was unsuccessful throughout much of the back half of 2008. He came up short at three consecutive PLEs heading into this triple-threat match with Triple H and Edge.

Hardy, who returned to the WWE a couple years prior after a stint in TNA, was looking to establish himself as a premier performer on the roster. He wanted to break through the perception that he was primarily a tag team wrestler.

The exciting main event's closing sequence saw Triple H connect with a Pedigree on Edge. His ensuing pinfall attempt was interrupted by a beautiful Swanton Bomb by Hardy, who ultimately pinned Edge to become WWE champion. Hardy had finally reached the top of the WWE mountaintop.

TLC - Dec. 16, 2018 - Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (Tables, Ladders & Chairs match)

There had been over 20 TLC matches in the WWE at this point, but history was made in this SmackDown Women's championship main event. It was the first women's TLC match and it delivered in every way. It was an all-time classic and one of the best of 2018.

The match was innovative and the performances were memorable. Even more importantly, the festivities built towards another history-making match - the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event a few months later.

As Lynch and Flair ascended the ladder near the end of the match, Ronda Rousey made her presence felt. She entered the ring, tipped the ladder over, and sent both Lynch and Flair crashing to the ground. That move allowed Asuka to climb the ladder and win the match, securing her first championship reign as part of the main roster.

The result helped develop the path to Lynch vs. Flair vs. Rousey, the WrestleMania 35 main event from MetLife Stadium.

TLC - Dec. 20, 2020 - Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Tables, Ladders & Chairs match)

This was one of the more unique TLC PLEs in WWE history; not because of the quality of the matches (which was excellent), but because the show took place with zero live fans in the building. TLC 2020 occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic at the WWE ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field.

This gem of a TLC match for the WWE Universal championship was the highlight of the show. Though it wasn't officially a handicap match, the no disqualification aspect of the TLC stipulation allowed Reigns' "Right Hand Man" Jey Uso to make a strong impact.

Despite a valiant effort by Owens, Reigns retained his title and held onto it for the next three-plus years.

