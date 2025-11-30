Open Extended Reactions

The Survivor Series: WarGames provided more questions than answers Saturday, but delivered entertainment and creativity. Liv Morgan made a surprise return, a mysterious figure set up The Vision team to win the men's WarGames match and AJ Lee pinned Becky Lynch in the women's WarGames match.

Who is the mystery man?

That's the biggest question after Saturday's Survivor Series. At the conclusion of the men's WarGames match, an individual dressed in all black wearing a hood climbed over the cage and delivered a superkick and stomp to CM Punk. Those moves were reminiscent of Seth Rollins, who has been sidelined because of a shoulder injury, but that seems to be a red herring. It's probably a past competitor. Could it be Randy Orton, who has been away for two months? Maybe Austin Theory, who has been out of action since July? Or, if we want to take a wild guess, maybe AEW wrestler Chris Jericho, who would set the wrestling world on fire with a return to WWE for the first time since 2018. Whoever it is, it will be a big reveal, given the suspenseful way Survivor Series ended.

It was big for Bron Breakker to finish the men's WarGames match

After the mystery man's attack, Breakker delivered a spear and got the pin over Punk. The match began with Punk and Breakker in a staredown that felt like a five-minute appetizer for a future world title match between these two. That thought was cemented by seeing Breakker pin Punk to win the match for his team. It could have been Logan Paul, who had a great showing for Team Vision (including a double suplex with Drew McIntyre onto Punk and a midair biceps pose followed by a kip-up), but Breakker made the pin, and that speaks volumes. I believe Paul is a future world champion, but after Survivor Series, it looks as if Breakker could be the next challenger for Punk.

Dominik Mysterio regains the Intercontinental Championship

In a match full of fun twists, Mysterio regained the Intercontinental Championship, pinning John Cena. "Dirty Dom" pulled out all the "lie, cheat and steal" stops in this one, including feigning a shoulder injury that made referee Chad Patton call for the medics, setting up Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to attack Cena. Dom then popped up as if nothing had happened, but the referee refused to make the count, allowing the match to continue. Dom also evoked Eddie Guerrero's antics from WrestleMania XX against Kurt Angle by loosening his boot, causing Cena to yank it off while trying to apply the STF. The finish was brilliant: Liv Morgan returned and slapped Dom, then hugged Cena. In a callback to Cena's heel turn in March, Morgan's expression went from delight to emotionless, followed by a kick to Cena's groin, allowing Dom to win the match. Dom reclaimed the Intercontinental Championship and is back with Morgan. It was a highly entertaining and great win for Dom, who has competed in three of Cena's final four WWE matches, which is a huge accomplishment.

Stephanie Vaquer defends her title

Vaquer defeated Nikki Bella to retain the Women's World Championship, and that was the right call. Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer and deserves praise, but Vaquer is the present and future. Vaquer has plenty of challengers, many of whom were participating in the WarGames match. Speaking of which ...

AJ Lee shines in WarGames

In the women's WarGames match, Lee got a submission win over Becky Lynch with the Black Widow, which is leading to a singles match between the pair, hopefully at WrestleMania. Iyo Sky (with an Iyo Sky-branded garbage can) had the moment of the match -- and perhaps of the night -- leaping off the cage wearing the garbage can and onto opponents. Lash Legend had a great showing, asserting her dominance upon entering the match. The former WNBA and college basketball player has high potential. Charlotte Flair's attire was inspired by 7-year-old Scarlett, who has a brain tumor. A truly classy move by the WWE superstar.