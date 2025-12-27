WWE 'SmackDown' highlights: A new United States champ; Three Stages of Hell for Rhodes vs. McIntyre

Open Extended Reactions

The final WWE "SmackDown" of 2025 revealed unusual stipulations for two big upcoming matches, a treatment usually reserved for the final clash of a rivalry. And that could be the case for the long feuds between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, as well as between Damian Priest and Aleister Black.

We also got a surprise title change -- surprising not because of who won the belt, but because of the timing. Late December is traditionally a transition period between the fall and the buildup to WrestleMania, which starts with Royal Rumble on Jan. 31.

Dec. 26 'SmackDown' results

Joe Hendry def. The Miz

Charlotte Flair def. Lash Legend

Carmelo Hayes def. Ilja Dragunov to win the men's United States Championship

Giulia and Kiana James def. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre

Three Stages of Hell is back

Drew McIntyre challenged Cody Rhodes to a Three Stages of Hell match for the men's Undisputed WWE Championship at "SmackDown" on Jan. 9 in Berlin, Germany. McIntyre, of Scotland, explained the challenge by saying he wanted a fair match held outside the United States and closer to home.

Three Stages of Hell is a rare best-two-out-of-three-falls match that originated in 2001, with a different stipulation for each fall. For Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels in 2002, for example, the Three Stages of Hell match was a street fight, followed by a steel cage match, then a ladder match. This format can get creative, bringing in different elements used throughout the wrestlers' rivalry. And the match is likely to go to the third fall, so expect the match to be 1-1 after two falls.

McIntyre scoring a fall would leave the door open for him to claim that he got a win on Rhodes and was cheated out of the other two falls, which could lead to another future match. But I hope this is the last one for the foreseeable future, it's time for both competitors to move on to other opponents.

More 'SmackDown' takeaways

"The reason your upset is cause we started the song without you!"@joehendry said run it back, but @mikethemiz wasn't having it... 😬@RealNickAldis pic.twitter.com/3FjV0Q8Asz — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2025

• Joe Hendry got to show off his singing chops and R-Truth provided laughs during their "Miracle on 34th Street" match. This format is a time-honored WWE tradition during this time of year. Otis came dressed as Santa Claus, Akira Tozawa as an elf and R-Truth as the Easter Bunny. Hendry got the win over an established WWE star in The Miz and will likely move on to facing Carmelo Hayes in the immediate future because ...

• ... Hayes defeated Ilja Dragunov to win the men's United States Championship. Hayes is a star, and this is a great win for him. As for Dragunov, will he finally face Tommaso Ciampa now? Even though it would be an entertaining match, the buildup of Dragunov calling Ciampa a "jackass" was lackluster. Meanwhile, Ciampa would likely want to move on to Hayes because Dragunov is not the champion anymore. Hopefully Hayes keeps up the bit that Ciampa doesn't get a title shot because everyone thinks he's a "jackass." Johnny Gargano, Ciampa's tag team partner in #DIY, laid out Hayes backstage after the match. Could that be enough to earn Ciampa a shot at Hayes?

• Aleister Black and Damian Priest will face off in an Ambulance Match at next week's "SmackDown" in Buffalo, New York, on Jan. 2. The goal of an Ambulance Match is to hurt your opponent so badly that they are sent to the hospital. That visual will likely end the long rivalry between them, but don't be surprised if shenanigans occur in the back of the ambulance, leading to another match between them.

• NXT's Trick Williams was backstage talking with "SmackDown" general manager Nick Aldis, which bodes well for an impending main roster call-up. Williams would be a terrific addition to either "Raw" or "SmackDown." I'd love to see Williams and Hayes face off for the men's United States Championship.