The final episode of "Raw" for 2025 featured a confrontation between World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and the man who will challenge for his title on Jan. 5, Bron Breakker. Speaking of titles, Stephanie Vaquer defended her crown in a triple threat match, and the world tag team titles changed hands to end the show. That makes back-to-back shows with title thefts after Carmelo Hayes took the United States championship away from Ilja Dragunov on the Dec. 19 edition of "SmackDown."

Dec. 29 'Raw' results

• Stephanie Vaquer def. Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women's World Championship

• Gunther def. R-Truth

• Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory by disqualification

• The Usos def. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship

The Uso are back in Titletown

The Usos are once again tag-team champions, as Jimmy and Jey defeated Styles and Lee. This is good for the WWE fans, who loved seeing one of the best tag teams ever back together. Seeing The Usos with titles again was a nice scene to close out the year. However, this reign could be short and lead to another big-time Jimmy vs. Jey matchup, possibly at WrestleMania in April. The loss for Styles and Lee also frees up Styles to enter a feud with Gunther, as he nears the end of his career.

More 'Raw' takeaways

• Speaking of Gunther, he beat R-Truth with relative ease. This was simply a reminder that Gunther is vicious and is on a clear path to the next level of stardom in the WWE. This match accomplished exactly what it was booked to do.

• Bron Breakker held his own with CM Punk on the mic, even if the words were a little surprising. Breakker spent time defending his "nepo baby" status, before explaining how his path to WWE stardom was unusual but deserved. Overall, Breakker looked good coming out of this, but it feels like CM Punk will retain the title on Jan. 5.

• Maxxine Dupri and Becky Lynch had a fun back and forth, with Becky's character tweak working in full force. I see Becky reclaiming the title and having the most epic title celebration in WWE history

• Theory held his own in the ring with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. I'm worried that he will simply become the "fall guy" in The Vision instead of rising to world title challenger status. Is The Vision too crowded with Breakker, Theory, Bronson Reed and Logan Paul, or could this be an opportunity for everyone to thrive?