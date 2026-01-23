When is WWE Royal Rumble 2026? How to watch on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE Royal Rumble 2026 is sure to be a night full of action-packed matches and a multitude of surprises. While there are many unknowns with the men's and women's competitions, one fact is clear: The winners of the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches will each earn a championship match of their choosing at WrestleMania 42 in April.

Check out key facts about the 39th annual Royal Rumble below:

When is it?

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 will take place at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 31.

How can fans watch?

Coverage begins at noon ET in the ESPN App and in the official streaming hub for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan. Post-show coverage begins at 6 p.m.

