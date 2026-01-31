WWE Royal Rumble: Live results and analysis

Open Extended Reactions

Saudi Arabia is the first stop on the road to WrestleMania 42, as the WWE hosts Royal Rumble at King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh on Saturday.

The match card features the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, plus Sami Zayn challenges Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship and AJ Styles puts his career on the line in a match with Gunther.

Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Bron Breakker will be among the 30 wrestlers who compete in the men's Rumble match, and in the women's match, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan and Asuka are all confirmed participants.

Arda Ocal breaks down all the action from Royal Rumble.