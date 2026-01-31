2026 Royal Rumble: The sports world reacts to AJ Styles' WWE retirement

Open Extended Reactions

AJ Styles' WWE in-ring career came to an end Saturday at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after he was defeated by Gunther. Styles put his career on the line going into the match with Gunther, who has now retired Bill Goldberg, John Cena and "The Phenomenal One."

Styles' wrestling career spans more than 25 years, including stops in WCW, ROH, TNA and NJPW. Former and current wrestlers took to social media to give Styles, a two-time WWE champion, his flowers.

AJ Styles was forced into retirement following a loss to Gunther at WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday. WWE

A PHENOMENAL career 🤘



Thanks for all the memories over the years, AJ Styles! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/0iFJMdCMIg — MLB (@MLB) January 31, 2026

Phenomenal is an understatement. Respect is earned and few are more worthy of universal industry wide respect than @AJStylesOrg. Thank you AJ for all you've done for wrestling. From anyone who's seen you and those lucky enough to share canvas with you. — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 31, 2026

Phenomenal — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) January 31, 2026

2007 @ThisIsTNA Bound for Glory, @AJStylesOrg opened the door for me to step into this world while I was finishing college. Since then ive been living my dream and ill never be able to express how much that means to me. To me, he is the best to ever do it and his in ring presence... pic.twitter.com/e38F6qHC3k — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) January 31, 2026

Forever PHENOMINAL.



Thank you AJ. You put me on the map in 2014. It's always been a true honor and privilege to share the ring, lockerroom, the world with you!@AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/MrOPpn6qVl — Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) January 31, 2026

Thank you #AJStyles ...



For everything you did for wrestling...



And personally for me ...



He's always been Phenomenal in and out of the ring ...#RoyalRumble ...



.@AJStylesOrg ... pic.twitter.com/kOwn154xsS — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) January 31, 2026