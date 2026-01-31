        <
          2026 Royal Rumble: The sports world reacts to AJ Styles' WWE retirement

          Gunther prevails to end AJ Styles' career (0:45)

          Gunther locks in a sleeper hold to defeat AJ Styles, with Styles retiring due to the loss. (0:45)

          • ESPN staffJan 31, 2026, 11:48 PM

          AJ Styles' WWE in-ring career came to an end Saturday at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after he was defeated by Gunther. Styles put his career on the line going into the match with Gunther, who has now retired Bill Goldberg, John Cena and "The Phenomenal One."

          Styles' wrestling career spans more than 25 years, including stops in WCW, ROH, TNA and NJPW. Former and current wrestlers took to social media to give Styles, a two-time WWE champion, his flowers.