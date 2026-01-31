2026 Royal Rumble: The sports world reacts to AJ Styles' WWE retirement

AJ Styles' WWE in-ring career came to an end Saturday at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after he was defeated by Gunther. Styles put his career on the line going into the match with Gunther, who has now retired Bill Goldberg, John Cena and "The Phenomenal One."
Styles' wrestling career spans more than 25 years, including stops in WCW, ROH, TNA and NJPW. Former and current wrestlers took to social media to give Styles, a two-time WWE champion, his flowers.
Thank you, AJ Styles 👏 - @Arda #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/hHdr50Z4DI— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2026
Phenomenal is an understatement. Respect is earned and few are more worthy of universal industry wide respect than @AJStylesOrg. Thank you AJ for all you've done for wrestling. From anyone who's seen you and those lucky enough to share canvas with you.— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 31, 2026
THANK YOU, AJ!!! 👏@AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/JibMHGF8Jv— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2026
Thank you @AJStylesOrg 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/KQJpFVA6yZ— Jordan omogbehin (@TheGiantOmos) January 31, 2026
2007 @ThisIsTNA Bound for Glory, @AJStylesOrg opened the door for me to step into this world while I was finishing college. Since then ive been living my dream and ill never be able to express how much that means to me. To me, he is the best to ever do it and his in ring presence... pic.twitter.com/e38F6qHC3k— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) January 31, 2026
Thank you AJ. You put me on the map in 2014. It's always been a true honor and privilege to share the ring, lockerroom, the world with you!@AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/MrOPpn6qVl
I love you, uncle. Thank you for taking me in and feeding me a wealth of knowledge. And forever thank you for welcoming me as family. @AJStylesOrg #wwe #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/luS2yeQ36X— Big Meech 미친 (@MiaYim) January 30, 2026