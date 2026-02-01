Royal Rumble takeaways: Who will Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania?

Open Extended Reactions

After an action-packed night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan are standing tall over the WWE as the winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. Reigns can challenge for the championship of his choice, and he'll have an important decision to make.

Morgan -- who won her first women's Royal Rumble after being a two-time runner-up -- is in the same situation, but her actions during the match could have some consequences for The Judgment Day that will play out over the coming weeks.

Elsewhere on the Royal Rumble card, Bron Breakker has a big problem on his hands, Gunther and Drew McIntyre had busy nights, and some young stars got their chance to shine.

It's time to point at the WrestleMania sign and look ahead at what's next for the biggest superstars in WWE on the road to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas between now and April.

Who will Roman Reigns challenge at WrestleMania 42?

Reigns survived Gunther and the rest of the field in the men's Royal Rumble to win the battle royal for the second time in his career. Reigns can now choose between two champions to challenge for a belt at WrestleMania 42, Undisputed WWE champion Drew McIntyre or world heavyweight champion CM Punk.

Punk and Reigns were involved in last year's WrestleMania 41 Night 1 main event, though both lost to Seth Rollins. They also worked together despite animosity at Survivor Series: War Games. Punk and Reigns have only had one televised singles match in 2014, and the main event of WrestleMania is the right place for the rematch to take place.

Bron Breakker was a favorite to win the Royal Rumble, but instead, he lasted less than a minute before being eliminated by Oba Femi. Breakker was attacked by a masked assailant, who used a Seth Rollins-style stomp before running away in the crowd. In October, Breakker and The Vision betrayed Rollins, who has been inactive due to a shoulder injury. If Rollins were to return, a featured match between the two -- and Paul Heyman -- would be the biggest match of Breakker's young career.

Are The Judgement Days numbered?

Liv Morgan outlasted 29 other women to claim her first Royal Rumble win, eliminating Tiffany Stratton after a chaotic final stretch involving Sol Ruca. However, the most fascinating elimination was when Morgan eliminated her Judgement Day teammate, Raquel Rodriguez. The pair had been working as a unit for much of the match.

Morgan seems likely to challenge the Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, at WrestleMania. But that could change on Monday, when Vaquer puts her belt on the line in a Philadelphia Street Fight against Rodriguez on "Raw." Rodriguez and Morgan were tag team champions before Morgan suffered a shoulder injury.

Both Vaquer and Rodriguez present interesting opponents for Morgan. Vaquer and Morgan have never faced each other one-on-one. Or, could a Judgement Day breakup be impending?

Elsewhere in the match, tag team partners Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were the first two Rumble entrants, and avoided confrontation until Flair accidentally eliminated Bliss midway through the match. The same situation unfolded with The Kabuki Warriors, as Kairi Sane accidentally eliminated Asuka. Tension with either team could be a factor leading up to WrestleMania.

Sol Ruca and Lash Legend had impressive showings, with Legend eliminating The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie), Flair, and Iyo Sky. The elimination of Sky could set up Legend and partner Nia Jax to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The championship picture on "SmackDown" is cloudier. WWE Women's champion Jade Cargill defeated Tiffany Stratton in November for the championship. Stratton, who returned from injury on Saturday, could be ready for a rematch, whether at Elimination Chamber in February or WrestleMania. Former champion Bianca Belair hasn't been seen since suffering a hand injury at last year's WrestleMania, her potential return could set up a challenge with her former partner Cargill.

Can Cody Rhodes still get his rematch with Drew McIntyre?

McIntyre survived his first major challenge as Undisputed WWE champion against the scrappy Sami Zayn. McIntyre appears headed to Allegiant Stadium with the title, looking to add another win to his WrestleMania record. Perhaps McIntyre's actions in the men's Royal Rumble have created his next challenger. McIntyre hit a Claymore Kick on Cody Rhodes as Rhodes was attempting to hold onto the ropes.

Rhodes lost his championship to McIntyre on "SmackDown" in early January and entered the Rumble match with the intent that he would have to win it to get another shot at the champion. Should Rhodes find another way to earn a title shot -- perhaps at Elimination Chamber -- he would be involved in a WWE Championship match for the fourth straight WrestleMania.

For Zayn, his path forward is much more unclear. At the moment, it appears he does not have a path to one of the major world championships and could contend in a multi-man match for the United States Championship that he held last year. "SmackDown" has a crowded group of challengers, and Zayn could reinsert himself into the picture with many former rivals.

Gunther's latest retirement victim is AJ Styles

Gunther retired his third legend in a row on Saturday, adding AJ Styles to a list that includes Bill Goldberg and John Cena. Is the "Career Killer" targeting another legend?

Gunther finished as the runner-up in the men's Royal Rumble match, and will most likely be headed to a featured match at WrestleMania. If not against Brock Lesnar, then perhaps with the "Legend Killer" Randy Orton. Gunther vs. Lesnar could be a possibility for SummerSlam in Minneapolis, where Lesnar attended college. If the career of the "Beast Incarnate" is winding down, Gunther is a strong candidate to face him in a retirement match this year.

On the other side of the ring, Styles' WWE career appears over. Despite using his signature moves and trying to rely on his athleticism, Styles fought valiantly until he had nothing left, passing out to the same sleeper hold that retired Cena last December. After the match, the crowd showed their appreciation for Styles, who was distraught at the loss, and teased leaving his gloves in the ring. After some hesitation, the "Phenomenal One" pulled them back on and acknowledged the crowd.

Could that be a sign that we haven't seen the last of Styles? If this was his last WWE match, then Styles has exceeded all expectations for his 10-year WWE run since his company debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. If Styles decides to finish his in-ring career elsewhere, there are many dream matches left for a man who was an essential part of TNA, ROH, and NJPW's history.