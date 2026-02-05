Notable February PLE matches throughout WWE history

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Royal Rumble is in the books and the WrestleMania 42 engine is officially revving. As we look forward to future events, we should remember that February has provided significant WWE moments throughout the years.

Revisit a selection of notable February PLE matches below:

No Way Out (2/27/00) - Triple H vs. Cactus Jack

While there have been 53 Hell in a Cell matches all time in the WWE, the concept was fairly new in 2000. In a follow-up to their acclaimed street fight at the 2000 Royal Rumble, Triple H and Cactus Jack met again at No Way Out in the sixth Hell in a Cell match in history.

The stakes were high in this one as, not only was the WWE championship up for grabs, but Cactus Jack's career was on the line. That, combined with the chaos that is the Hell in a Cell stipulation, made for a lasting memory.

As we neared the culmination and both men were atop the cell, the biggest spot of the match saw Triple H reverse a piledriver into a back body drop sending Cactus Jack through the top of the cell and into the ring, crushing a portion of the ring in the process. It remains among the premier Hell in a Cell highlights.

No Way Out (2/15/04) - Eddie Guerrero vs. Brock Lesnar

The great Eddie Guerrero was one of the most beloved pro wrestlers. His charisma was off the charts whether he was playing a babyface or a heel and his in-ring work was stellar.

On the road to WrestleMania XX, Guerrero earned a WWE championship opportunity against the dominant Brock Lesnar. Their clash of styles made for a great match with an unforgettable conclusion. After a DDT on top of the championship, Guerrero connected with his patented frog splash for the win.

Guerrero had ascended the WWE mountaintop for the first time and celebrated with the California crowd. He went on to defeat Kurt Angle at WrestleMania in another gem of a match.

No Way Out (2/19/06) - Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker

Kurt Angle and The Undertaker squared off numerous times since Angle first stepped foot in a WWE ring in 1999. They were among the faces of the company. This match ended up being their final PLE match against each other and, frankly, it's not talked about enough.

This main event for the World Heavyweight Championship was a work of art. The two titans of the industry went their separate ways heading into WrestleMania 22, but not before this match of the year contender.

Elimination Chamber (2/12/17) - Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin

The 20th Elimination Chamber match in WWE history was a memorable one. John Cena entered the match as WWE champion with his sights set on WrestleMania 33 from Orlando -- but with five other competitors involved, potential storyline directions were aplenty.

This night belonged to Bray Wyatt. After eliminating Cena and confirming there would be a new champion, Wyatt and AJ Styles battled until Wyatt connected with a Sister Abigail and became the WWE champion for the first time in his career.

The PLE closed with Wyatt's ally at the time and 2017 Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton emerging for a stare down ahead of their eventual showdown at WrestleMania.

Elimination Chamber (2/25/18) - Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose

History was made in February of 2018 as six superstars delivered the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match. It was the 21st overall, and there have been six more women's Elimination Chamber matches since.

Alexa Bliss entered the match as the "Raw" women's champion and walked out the same way. She was the sixth and final entrant in the match and eliminated both Bayley and Sasha Banks to retain her championship.

Bliss will forever be remembered as the first women's Elimination Chamber match winner.

Elimination Chamber (2/18/23) - Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Nearly a year before this Undisputed WWE Universal Championship main event between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, one of the most prominent storylines in recent memory began. Zayn consistently worked to be an honorary member of Reigns' Bloodline faction despite having to jump through constant hoops to earn their collective trust -- but enough was enough.

After Reigns defeated Zayn's longtime friend Kevin Owens at January's Royal Rumble event, Reigns instructed Zayn to once again prove his loyalty and continue with a postmatch beat down on Owens with a steel chair. Zayn refused and attacked Reigns instead, severing what was left of his alliance with the Bloodline and leading to this bout from Zayn's hometown of Montreal.

Reigns, who was in the midst of a 1,316-day championship reign defeated Zayn, but not before the fans were treated to an incredible match filled with drama, pristine timing and great in-ring work.

Elimination Chamber: Perth (2/24/24) - Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

For the first time since 2018's Super Show-Down event, the WWE was back in Australia for a PLE. The night was filled with great wrestling, but it was the main event that sent the 50,000-plus fans home happy.

Adelaide, South Australia, native Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line against Nia Jax, who was also born in Australia (Sydney), though billed from San Diego.

Ripley made a comeback following an onslaught by Jax culminating with a superplex followed by an impressive Riptide for the win.

The show closed with Ripley celebrating with her family who were sitting in the front row.

For the latest WWE updates, check out the ESPN hub page with event information, title history and more.