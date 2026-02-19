WWE Elimination Chamber all-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

One of the most anticipated nights on the WWE calendar involves an unforgiving steel structure standing in the way of victory. The Elimination Chamber premium live event typically features matches with six wrestlers locked inside a steel cage. Two wrestlers start the match, while the other four remain locked in pods. At timed intervals, a pod will swing open and another wrestler will enter the fray. Competitors are eliminated by pinfall or submission until only one remains.

John Cena and Bianca Belair won their respective high-stakes Elimination Chamber matches in 2025. Before this year's action gets underway in Chicago, check out all of the Elimination Chamber match winners throughout WWE history:

Elimination Chamber: Toronto 2025

John Cena defeated CM Punk, Logan Paul, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre to earn an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Bianca Belair defeated Bayley, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Roxanne Perez to earn a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024

Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Logan Paul and Randy Orton to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL.

Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton to earn a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL.

Elimination Chamber 2023

Austin Theory (c) defeated Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford and Seth "Freakin" Rollins to retain the WWE United States championship.

Asuka defeated Carmella, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez to earn a WWE Raw women's championship match at WrestleMania 39.

Elimination Chamber 2022

Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley (c), AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Riddle and Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the WWE championship.

Bianca Belair defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley to earn a WWE Raw women's championship match at WrestleMania 38.

Elimination Chamber 2021

Drew McIntyre (c) defeated AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton and Sheamus to retain the WWE championship.

Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Corbin and Sami Zayn to earn an immediate WWE universal championship match.

Elimination Chamber 2020

Miz and John Morrison (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker), Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado), the New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) and the Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) to retain the WWE SmackDown tag team championship.

Shayna Baszler defeated Asuka, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan to earn a WWE Raw women's championship match at WrestleMania 36.

Elimination Chamber 2019

Daniel Bryan (c) defeated AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe to retain the WWE championship.

The Boss 'n' Hug Connection (Bayley and Sasha Banks) defeated Carmella and Naomi, Fire and Desire (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville), and the IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) for the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Elimination Chamber 2018

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman, Elias, Finn Bálor, John Cena, The Miz and Seth Rollins to earn a WWE universal championship match at WrestleMania 34.

Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Sonya Deville to retain the WWE Raw women's championship.

Elimination Chamber 2017

Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena (c), AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose and The Miz for the WWE championship.

Elimination Chamber 2015

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated the Ascension (Konnor and Viktor), Los Matadores (Diego and Fernando), the Lucha Dragons (Kalisto and Sin Cara), the Prime Time Players (Darren Young and Titus O'Neil), and Tyson Kidd and Cesaro for the WWE tag team championship.

Ryback defeated Dolph Ziggler, King Barrett, Mark Henry, R-Truth and Sheamus for the vacant WWE intercontinental championship.

Elimination Chamber 2014

Randy Orton (c) defeated Cesaro, Christian, Daniel Bryan, John Cena and Sheamus to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Elimination Chamber 2013

Jack Swagger defeated Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Mark Henry and Randy Orton to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 29.

Elimination Chamber 2012

CM Punk (c) defeated Chris Jericho, Dolph Ziggler, Kofi Kingston, The Miz and R-Truth to retain the WWE championship.

Daniel Bryan defeated Big Show, Cody Rhodes, The Great Khali, Santino Marella and Wade Barrett to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Elimination Chamber 2011

Edge (c) defeated Big Show, Drew McIntyre, Kane, Rey Mysterio and Wade Barrett to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

John Cena defeated CM Punk, John Morrison, King Sheamus, R-Truth and Randy Orton to earn a WWE championship match at WrestleMania XXVII.

Elimination Chamber 2010

John Cena defeated Sheamus (c), Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Ted Dibiase and Triple H for the WWE championship.

Chris Jericho defeated the Undertaker (c), CM Punk, John Morrison, R-Truth and Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship.

No Way Out 2009

Triple H defeated Edge (c), Big Show, Jeff Hardy, the Undertaker and Vladimir Kozlov for the WWE championship.

Edge defeated John Cena (c), Chris Jericho, Kane, Mike Knox and Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship.

No Way Out 2008

The Undertaker defeated Batista, Finlay, the Great Khali, MVP and Big Daddy V to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XXIV.

Triple H defeated Chris Jericho, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Shawn Michaels and Umaga to earn a WWE championship match at WrestleMania XXIV.

December to Dismember 2006

Bobby Lashley defeated Big Show (c), CM Punk, Hardcore Holly, Rob Van Dam and Test for the ECW world championship.

New Year's Revolution 2006

John Cena (c) defeated Carlito, Chris Masters, Kane, Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels to retain the WWE championship.

New Year's Revolution 2005

Triple H defeated Batista, Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, Edge and Randy Orton for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

SummerSlam 2003

Triple H (c) defeated Chris Jericho, Goldberg, Kevin Nash, Randy Orton and Shawn Michaels to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Survivor Series 2002

Shawn Michaels defeated Triple H (c), Booker T, Chris Jericho, Kane and Rob Van Dam for the World Heavyweight Championship.

(c) = defending champion

Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for the latest news, analysis, schedule, wrestler profiles and more.