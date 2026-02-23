How to watch 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber on ESPN

Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber, Randy Orton expresses his desire to win another world title and to deliver his RKO finisher to Tom Brady. (1:33)

Why Randy Orton wants to RKO Tom Brady (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Who will be the last superstar standing inside the steel cage and earn a title shot at WrestleMania 42? That answer and more will be revealed when the WWE returns to Chicago on Saturday for the Elimination Chamber. Watch as the top names in professional wrestling put it all on the line at the United Center.

Here are key facts about the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber event:

When is the Elimination Chamber?

The latest WWE premium live event takes place Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the official streaming hub. Postshow coverage is set to begin at 10 p.m.

Fight card

World heavyweight championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Bálor

Women's intercontinental championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee

Men's Elimination Chamber (winner challenges undisputed WWE champion Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42): Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, LA Knight and Bronson Reed, Jey Uso or El Grande Americano

Women's Elimination Chamber (winner earns a championship match at WrestleMania 42): Tiffany Stratton, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Kiana James and Kairi Sane, Raquel Rodriguez or Iyo Sky

(c) = defending champion

How can fans access more WWE coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for the latest news, analysis, schedule, wrestler profiles and more.