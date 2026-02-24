Live analysis and results from 'Raw' before Elimination Chamber

Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber, Randy Orton expresses his desire to win another world title and to deliver his RKO finisher to Tom Brady. (1:33)

Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event is swiftly approaching, but there are still some details that need to be ironed out. Namely, the final competitors for the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches, whose winners will earn guaranteed spots at WrestleMania 42 in April.

On Monday's episode of "Raw" from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Jey Uso will take on Bronson Reed and the Original El Grande Americano in the final men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The winner will join Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans in the steel cage at Chicago's United Center this weekend. The final women's qualifying match will feature Iyo Sky, Raquel Rodriguez and Kairi Sane. Rhea Ripley, Asuka, Tiffany Stratton, Alexa Bliss and Kiana James already have qualified for the women's Elimination Chamber match.

Also on the "Raw" card, women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan announces which champion she will challenge at WrestleMania and the WWE pays tribute to AJ Styles, who was retired by Gunther at Royal Rumble.