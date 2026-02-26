WWE Elimination Chamber preview: Who will book their tickets to WrestleMania 42?

Cody Rhodes previews the Elimination Chamber against Randy Orton, LA Knight, Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams, readying to punch his ticket to WrestleMania. (1:04)

As a service to fans who have a general interest in WWE but might not have watched a match in months, we're happy to provide this FAQ as a guide to WWE Elimination Chamber from the United Center in Chicago on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Unlimited.

How do the Elimination Chamber matches work again?

The ring is surrounded by a giant steel structure, covering it from the floor up to a metal roof. One might call it a "cell" where "hell" might occur, but here's what separates Elimination Chamber from that other match: There is a glass booth stationed in each corner of the ring that will contain four eventual participants. Like on the Netflix dating show "Love Is Blind," the glass containers are called "pods." Unlike on "Love Is Blind," no one is expecting to meet their soulmate outside of the pods -- only heartbreak.

There are six participants each in the men's and women's matches. Two wrestlers begin in the ring and four inside the pods. At intervals predetermined before the match, the pods open one at a time to introduce a new opponent into the fray. Combatants are eliminated through pinfall or submission. There are no disqualifications in the Elimination Chamber, as CM Punk learned when an "eliminated" Seth Rollins stomped his head to set up John Cena's win at last year's Chamber.

(Yes, it's been a year since John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber. Where have you gone, Travis Scott?)

The winner of the Elimination Chamber gets a championship match at WrestleMania 42. After Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble in January, he selected world heavyweight champion Punk as his 'Mania opponent. On Monday's episode of "Raw," fellow Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan selected WWE women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer. And by "selected," we mean sucker-punched in the face with the mic in her hand. Which always sounds great, acoustically.

That means the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match will wrestle for the Undisputed WWE Championship, currently held by Drew McIntyre, and the winner of the women's Elimination Chamber match will earn a shot at the WWE Women's Championship, currently held by Jade Cargill.

Who's taking part in the women's Elimination Chamber match?

For both matches, WWE held triple-threat qualification matches on "Raw" and "SmackDown" to determine the participants in the Elimination Chamber. The six women vying for a title shot are:

• Tiffany Stratton, who defeated Chelsea Green and Lash Legend on the Feb. 6 episode of "SmackDown." Please recall that Cargill ended Stratton's title reign of over 300 days with a win on Saturday Night's Main Event in November 2025.

• Rhea Ripley, who defeated Ivy Nile and Lyra Valkyria on "Raw" Feb. 9. Ripley hasn't held the WWE Women's Championship since 2021, though her one and only reign did last 379 days.

• Alexa Bliss defeated women's United States Champion Giulia and Zelina on the Feb. 13 "SmackDown" to secure a spot in the match, pinning Zelina after a Sister Abigail in the middle of the ring. Bliss is a three-time Women's Championship holder.

• Asuka defeated Bayley and Nattie on "Raw" three days later to earn her place in the Chamber. Did you know Asuka has never won a match at WrestleMania? Just throwing that out there.

• Kiana James was a surprise entrant after pulling the upset on both Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax on the latest episode of "SmackDown." James slid underneath while Flair was doing her bridge figure four thing and pinned Flair's shoulders for the win, which was pretty ingenious.

• Raquel Rodriguez overcame Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane on Monday's "Raw" for the final spot. She's looking for her first WWE singles title. Rodriguez has been getting a push lately, and a power vs. power match against Cargill would be intriguing. But never underestimate when it could be "Tiffy Time" again.

Who's taking part in the men's Elimination Chamber match?

• Jey Uso defeated El Grande Americano -- the original version, not the new El Grande Americano (that's a different guy) -- and Bronson Reed on Monday's "Raw", but Reed had to leave the match early after tearing his biceps. Would Reed have won this match and earned an Elimination Chamber spot? The fact they didn't have a graphic ready for Uso's victory might have been a tell.

• Randy Orton won a tough Feb. 6 "SmackDown" match against Aleister Black and Solo Sikoa with an RKO "outta nowhere" on Sikoa as he had the Samoan Spike loaded. Please note that Orton lost a match against Black on a later "SmackDown" after McIntyre hit him in the head with his belt. That brought out Cody Rhodes to chase away the champ. Speaking of which ...

• Cody Rhodes defeated Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn on the Feb. 13 "SmackDown," in a match where McIntyre interfered and tried to keep Rhodes out of the Elimination Chamber match by handing Zayn the win. Alas, Rhodes recovered and pinned Sami instead.

• Je'Von Evans defeated Gunther by pinning Intercontinental champ Dominik Mysterio on the Feb. 16 "Raw," which is probably the least painful way to defeat Gunther. Expect many cage-related high spots from Evans on Saturday, one of the WWE's best aerial performers.

• Trick Williams defeated Damian Priest and Carmelo Hayes last Friday on "SmackDown," as he seeks his first WWE singles title after years of NXT dominance.

• LA Knight won a match against Penta (scary guy in luchador mask) and Austin Theory (slightly less scary guy in black hoodie, now one of the only healthy members of The Vision) on "Raw" on Feb. 9.

We're going to have Jey Uso's "Yeet," Trick Williams's "Whoop That Trick" and LA Knight's "Yeah!" Is the Elimination Chamber structurally sound enough to withstand such a trio of iconic chants?

Being that this match is for a WrestleMania main event and Rhodes is in the match, the expectation is that he'll earn the title shot. But don't underestimate Orton, who has beef with McIntyre. He's the nostalgia play -- Orton hasn't held a world singles championship since 2020.

If you think that drought is something, consider that Finn Bálor hasn't won a world title since the WWE Universal Championship in 2016. That could change at Elimination Chamber against CM Punk.

Why is Punk defending the world title against Bálor?

It's an Elimination Chamber in Chicago. It's illegal not to have "Second City Saint" CM Punk on the card.

But seriously, Bálor earned this rematch against Punk after nearly defeating "the fighting champion" at "Raw" in Belfast, Ireland, in January. Punk raised Bálor's hand after the match in acknowledgement of the effort.

Things turned nasty after Bálor was "snubbed" from the 30-man Royal Rumble field, leading to him attacking Punk during a match with AJ Styles on "Raw." Challenges were made. Bálor proclaimed that after Punk made him lose in his home country of Ireland, he would make Punk lose on his "home turf." And a world championship match was made for Elimination Chamber.

Two things to keep in mind here. First, Punk has his WrestleMania match set against Roman Reigns. Second, one never knows when Bálor's highly combustible stable, The Judgement Day, could finally explode.

Punk isn't the only one in his family with a championship match at Elimination Chamber. His wife, AJ Lee, is going for Intercontinental gold, too.

The long-awaited AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch match has arrived.

That it has. This feud began last September when Lee returned to the WWE for the first time in more than a decade to help her man in his battle against WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Lynch. In a mixed tag team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza last September, Lee forced Lynch to submit with the Black Widow.

Later, Lee distracted Lynch in a title match against Maxxine Dupri on "Raw" at Madison Square Garden, costing Lynch the Intercontinental title and a record 163-day reign. Lynch fell into a full spiral that saw her, among other things, suggest the "crooked" WWE referees were out to get her. Lynch and Lee next met at Survivor Series: WarGames in late November, when Lee again made Becky tap with the Black Widow.

At this point, an exasperated Lynch was desperate for a way to finally be rid of Lee. Earlier this month, she challenged Lee to a match at Elimination Chamber. When Lee said she would only accept the match if Lynch put up the IC title, Lynch said "No," which is a great way to get a WWE crowd to chant, "Yes, yes, yes!" Lynch finally relented and put the strap on the line to get her hands on her tormentor.

Out of all the potential action on this card, the title match between an enraged Lynch and a trolling Lee could be the one with the most vitriolic satisfaction -- especially if Lee and Punk win title matches on the card.

Did we mention this event is being held in Chicago? Just checking.