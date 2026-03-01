WWE Elimination Chamber results: Ripley, Orton earn title shots at WrestleMania

Open Extended Reactions

Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton punched their tickets for world title matches at WrestleMania 42 by winning their respective Elimination Chamber matches.

Ripley was the fan favorite to win the women's match, and she will challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship. Orton pulled off the shocker of the night, pinning Cody Rhodes -- with a little help from Drew McIntyre -- to win the men's Elimination Chamber.

After the show, "SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis also announced that McIntyre will be forced to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship on Friday and determine whom Orton will face at WrestleMania. Also, Seth Rollins was revealed as the masked man, attacking Logan Paul and helping to eliminate him in the chamber.

Also on the card, CM Punk retained his WWE World Heavyweight Championship with a hard-fought win over Finn Bálor, and AJ Lee beat Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Lastly, Danhausen was the big reveal from the crate, a moment that was met with confusion from fans.

Andreas Hale breaks down all the action from Elimination Chamber in Chicago.