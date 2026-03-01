        <
        >

          WWE Elimination Chamber results: Ripley, Orton earn title shots at WrestleMania

          Rhea Ripley won the women's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 42 in April. Photo by WWE/WWE
          • Andreas HaleMar 1, 2026, 03:25 AM
            Close
              Andreas Hale is a combat sports reporter at ESPN. Andreas covers MMA, boxing and pro wrestling. In Andreas' free time, he plays video games, obsesses over music and is a White Sox and 49ers fan. He is also a host for Sirius XM's Fight Nation. Before joining ESPN, Andreas was a senior writer at DAZN and Sporting News. He started his career as a music journalist for outlets including HipHopDX, The Grammys and Jay-Z's Life+Times. He is also an NAACP Image Award-nominated filmmaker as a producer for the animated short film "Bridges" in 2024.
            Follow on X

          Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton punched their tickets for world title matches at WrestleMania 42 by winning their respective Elimination Chamber matches.

          Ripley was the fan favorite to win the women's match, and she will challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship. Orton pulled off the shocker of the night, pinning Cody Rhodes -- with a little help from Drew McIntyre -- to win the men's Elimination Chamber.

          After the show, "SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis also announced that McIntyre will be forced to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship on Friday and determine whom Orton will face at WrestleMania. Also, Seth Rollins was revealed as the masked man, attacking Logan Paul and helping to eliminate him in the chamber.

          Also on the card, CM Punk retained his WWE World Heavyweight Championship with a hard-fought win over Finn Bálor, and AJ Lee beat Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Lastly, Danhausen was the big reveal from the crate, a moment that was met with confusion from fans.

          Andreas Hale breaks down all the action from Elimination Chamber in Chicago.