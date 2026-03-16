What is 3:16 Day? 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's day explained

On June 23, 1996, after WWE superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Jake "The Snake" Roberts to win King of the Ring tournament, Austin gave the WWE universe the infamous speech that put Austin 3:16 on the map. (0:17)

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"Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass!"

The line that capped a promo and helped launch one of the most legendary WWE careers.

Steve Austin was already an accomplished pro wrestler when he joined the WWE in 1996. Before his signing, he was known as "Stunning" Steve Austin in WCW and became part of the Hollywood Blonds, alongside Brian Pillman. In WCW, Austin captured tag team gold, and became the United States and WCW Television champion.

After a brief stint in ECW, Austin joined the WWE and was initially known as "The Ringmaster." In March 1996, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was born. Black boots, black trunks and no frills -- the "Stone Cold" character was a no-nonsense, anti-authority foul mouth. Fans gravitated to him.

Though the "Stone Cold" character debuted in early 1996, it wasn't until June 23 at the King of the Ring PLE that his popularity surged.

Austin defeated Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who incorporated Biblical preaching into his character, to win the King of the Ring tournament and then delivered a promo that propelled him to superstardom.

"You sit there and you thump your Bible, and you say your prayers, and it didn't get you anywhere. Talk about your psalms, talk about John 3:16 ... Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass!"

The "Stone Cold" shirts donning "Austin 3:16" flew off the shelves, and Austin became one of the most popular superstars in WWE history.

In the years that followed his King of the Ring triumph and historic promo, Austin became a six-time WWE champion, two-time Intercontinental champion, four-time WWE tag team champion and the only superstar in history to win three Royal Rumble matches. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

Accolades aside, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin became an icon not just in pro wrestling, but also in pop culture -- a status that remains true to this day.

Happy 3:16 day!