Ranking Roman Reigns' 10 WrestleMania main events

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Roman Reigns is a cornerstone of the WWE and an unquestioned future Hall of Famer. His wrestling legacy is packed with classic matches, lasting memories and historic accomplishments, including his record of competing in the most WrestleMania main events.

At WrestleMania XL in 2024, Reigns took part in main events both nights. While that's notable on its own, it was at that event that Reigns tied Hulk Hogan for most WrestleMania main event matches with his eighth on Night 1, then surpassed him with his ninth on Night 2. In 2025, he added another to his résumé.

Reigns will challenge CM Punk at WrestleMania 42 Night 2 on April 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the World Heavyweight championship in his 11th WrestleMania main event.

We rank Reigns' 10 WrestleMania main events, lowest to highest.

10. WrestleMania 38 (Night 2) vs. Brock Lesnar

Year: 2022 | Result: Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar

It was a "Winner Take All" main event between WWE champion Lesnar and Universal champion Reigns. While Lesnar and Reigns have clear in-ring chemistry, there were a couple of issues with this match.

First, it was the third WrestleMania main event between the two. Sure, Reigns and Lesnar are two titans of the business, but at this point, it was fair to think that fans might have wanted a fresh pairing.

Secondly, the match lasted just upward of 12 minutes -- hardly enough time for a WrestleMania main event with the stakes this high.

Was the match bad? I wouldn't go that far. But it was a rivalry with too many prior WrestleMania chapters and a match that never really got going.

9. WrestleMania 33 vs. The Undertaker

Year: 2013 | Result: Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker

Seven of Reigns' 10 WrestleMania main event matches had championship gold on the line. His bout against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 did not, yet it was arguably more significant at the time.

After Reigns won this No Holds Barred bout, The Undertaker left his gloves, coat and hat in the ring, signaling an in-ring retirement. While that didn't end up being the case, it resonated in front of the fans at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

As for the match, the timing was off. Despite some hiccups, though, there were some strong spots, including a Reigns spear of The Undertaker through the announcers' table. However, the match was more about the passing of the torch to Reigns.

8. WrestleMania 34 vs. Brock Lesnar

Year: 2018 | Result: Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns

The reaction from the New Orleans crowd would have you believe this was a poor match. It wasn't the best showdown between Reigns and Lesnar (more on that below), but it was better than their future WrestleMania 38 collision.

The jeers likely stemmed from this being Reigns' fourth straight WrestleMania main event, with fans looking for new faces in the spotlight. There were also rumors that Lesnar would be leaving the company to return to the UFC.

The in-ring action was solid -- stiff strikes, blood, dramatic near falls and plenty of intensity. While it may not have been a spectacular main event for the year's biggest show, the match still delivered.

7. WrestleMania 32 vs. Triple H

Year: 2016 | Result: Roman Reigns defeats Triple H

Similar to the WrestleMania 34 headliner, this match held up despite the reaction from fans at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Reigns still hadn't connected with the audience as a babyface, so Triple H drew cheers as the heel, and Reigns didn't get the desired response when he won the WWE championship.

It wasn't show-stealing, but Reigns, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon told a compelling story of Reigns seeking revenge against WWE's authority figure in a solid match.

6. WrestleMania XL (Night 1) with The Rock vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Year: 2024 | Result: The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Both WrestleMania XL main events, each featuring Reigns and Rhodes, hit the mark. Night One saw Reigns team up with The Rock and battle Rollins and Rhodes, which tied in nicely to the Night 2 main event, a one-on-one match between Reigns and Rhodes. Since Reigns and Rock won the tag match, Night Two was a Bloodline Rules match (essentially no disqualification), which favored Reigns.

One could interpret this match as an introduction to the Night 2 main event, but on its own, this was a very good tag team match with massive star power.

The only drawback was that the match lasted nearly 45 minutes -- but the back half of the match, in particular, was engaging.

5. WrestleMania 39 (Night 2) vs. Cody Rhodes

Year: 2023 | Result: Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes

The WrestleMania 39 main event was built around Rhodes "finishing the story" and winning the WWE championship for the first time. Reigns, who had been champion for nearly 1,000 days at this point, was the perfect obstacle.

It was a compelling chapter in the Reigns-Rhodes rivalry and Rhodes' ascension to the top of the WWE mountaintop -- and that's what it was: a chapter. Reigns won this match, which set up a rematch the following year at WrestleMania XL.

On its own, this was a gem of a main event. The Bloodline was red-hot and Rhodes' popularity was soaring. While the conclusion of the match (Reigns winning via Solo Sikoa interference) could be viewed as anticlimactic, that was the point. It was a storyline designed to carry the WWE through the next year.

4. WrestleMania 31 vs. Brock Lesnar (and Seth Rollins)

Year: 2015 | Result: Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Of the three WrestleMania main events between Reigns and Lesnar, this one was the strongest effort. It was a new matchup at the time -- the first Reigns vs. Lesnar bout -- and also marked Reigns' first WrestleMania main event.

Most of the match was a one-on-one contest, effectively telling the story of Reigns' ability to withstand a classic Lesnar onslaught. At one point, Reigns smiled as an act of defiance. It was a well-crafted scenario that was about to be taken up a notch.

About 15 minutes into the match, Seth Rollins' music hit and he sprinted to the ring. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, turning this main event into a triple threat. He ended up pinning Reigns in an outcome that broadcaster Michael Cole called "the heist of the century."

3. WrestleMania 37 (Night 2) vs. Edge and Daniel Bryan

Year: 2021 | Result: Roman Reigns defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan

WrestleMania 37 marked the return of a live audience following the COVID-19 pandemic that saw WrestleMania 36 take place in an empty Orlando arena. This show was a celebration of sorts, and both nights were capped off with tremendous main events.

Night 2 saw Reigns defend his Universal championship against the 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple-threat match. Edge found himself back in a WrestleMania main event for the first time since WrestleMania 24, while Bryan did so for the first time since WrestleMania XXX. Even WrestleMania main event mainstay Reigns hadn't headlined in two years.

The match offered a unique dynamic with an intriguing clash of styles. The end result was a memorable match that further solidified Reigns as the face of the WWE.

2. WrestleMania XL (Night 2) vs. Cody Rhodes

Year: 2024 | Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns

Following the successful tag team main event featuring Reigns and Rhodes the night before, Night 2 of WrestleMania XL topped it. It was the most important match in Rhodes' career, and Reigns' 1,316-day championship reign was on the line.

Paired with the high stakes, two of WWE's best in-ring talents created one of the most memorable matches in WrestleMania history. Sure, the theatrics were at a premium with The Rock, John Cena, Seth Rollins and even The Undertaker making appearances, but the entertainment value was epic.

After the awesome 30-plus-minute battle and after coming up short the year before, Rhodes finally finished the story and won the WWE Universal championship.

1. WrestleMania 41 (Night 1) vs. CM Punk and Seth Rollins

Year: 2025 | Result: Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk

As we've seen, Reigns has built an impressive list of WrestleMania main events, but last year's effort was the pinnacle.

The build to Reigns vs. Rollins vs. CM Punk was orchestrated by one person: Paul Heyman. That connection was the heartbeat of the story heading into the match and it was told to perfection.

Would Heyman align himself with Punk, his longtime friend, or continue his partnership with Reigns? Heyman turned on both and formed a new association with Rollins, who came out on top as the fascinating plot played out.

Along with the drama came a wonderfully worked match that stole the show and cemented Reigns as the king of WrestleMania main events.