How to watch WrestleMania 42 on ESPN: Matches, time, schedule

Joe Tessitore joins "Get Up" to reveal the matches that will take place at WrestleMania 42. (3:59)

WrestleMania 42 card revealed on 'Get Up' (3:59)

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The biggest show in professional wrestling is headed back to Las Vegas. WWE will take over Allegiant Stadium for two nights with WrestleMania 42. Recently retired 17-time world champion John Cena is scheduled to host the star-studded affair.

Here are key facts about WrestleMania 42:

When is WrestleMania 42?

The WWE premium live event will take place April 18 and April 19.

How can fans watch?

Fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the official streaming hub. Coverage begins both nights at 6 p.m. ET. The first hour on Saturday airs on ESPN2, while the first hour on Sunday airs on ESPN.

Fight card

Night 1

Undisputed WWE championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton

World women's championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Women's intercontinental championship: AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE women's tag team championship - fatal 4-way match: Nia Jax and Lash Legend (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. The Bella Twins

Unsanctioned match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu

Six-man tag team match: LA Knight, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso vs. Logan Paul, Austin Theory and IShowSpeed

Night 2

World heavyweight championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE women's championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

United States championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams

Intercontinental championship - ladder match: Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio

Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

(c) = defending champion

How can fans access more WWE coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for the latest news, schedule, wrestler profiles and more.