WWE WrestleMania: Notable opening matches in history

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WrestleMania 42 Night One kicks off on April 18 at 6 p.m. ET, beginning with an hour on ESPN2 before moving in full to ESPN Unlimited. Night Two airs April 19 at the same time, with the opening hour on ESPN.

That means the coveted WrestleMania opening matches will air nationwide on both nights. As we learned on Tuesday, the opening match on Saturday will be a six-man tag team match between The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) and IShowSpeed vs. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) and LA Knight. Sunday will see Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar kick off the show in what should be a battle between two larger than life wrestlers.

While headlining WrestleMania is the ultimate honor, kicking off the show is a hugely important spot, and it's now more significant than ever before.

Why is this slot on the card so important?

Opening any pro wrestling show sets the pace. The match shapes the flow of the event and can electrify an already pumped-up crowd. The opening matches at WrestleMania 42 will aim to capture a national audience and keep them tuned in once the broadcast moves exclusively to ESPN Unlimited.

Let's take a look at some notable WrestleMania opening matches from previous years.

WrestleMania X - Owen Hart vs. Bret Hart

We'll start with one of the most acclaimed WrestleMania PLE openers as two brothers from one of the most famous wrestling families battled. Two of the most respected wrestlers in the business kicked off the show with top-tier technical wrestling.

This was the 10th edition of WrestleMania and the return of the event to Madison Square Garden. A strong opening was key, and Owen and Bret not only delivered but also raised the bar in the process.

WrestleMania 21 - Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero

Very few wrestlers matched the chemistry of Guerrero and Mysterio. Given their long history of legendary matches across multiple promotions, opening WrestleMania 21 with this matchup was a natural choice.

At the time of this bout, Guerrero and Mysterio were a tag team. In fact, they were world tag team champions, which added another element to the bout.

WrestleMania XXX - Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H

Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H not only energized the crowd but also established the night's central storyline, with the winner earning a spot in the WWE World Championship main event later that evening.

Bryan's path to becoming WWE world champion was the focal point of the show. Backed by a massive fan following with what became known as the "Yes Movement," named after his signature chant -- this opening match had to connect to ensure night's payoff resonated. It did.

WrestleMania 31 - Intercontinental Championship ladder match

Multiple WrestleMania openers have featured ladder matches -- high-stakes, action-packed and innovative matches that bring the crowd to life. This bout, with the Intercontinental Championship on the line, did just that.

A year earlier, WrestleMania XXX concluded with Daniel Bryan realizing his dream of winning the WWE World Championship. At WrestleMania 31, he kicked off the show, entering first and ultimately winning the match. It was creative and fast-paced -- it also served as a continuation of sorts from the previous year's event.

WrestleMania 33 - AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

Styles and McMahon opened the in-ring action at WrestleMania 33 with precise athleticism and daring sequences. Crashing through the announcers' table at the beginning of a show is unusual, but McMahon, known for his daredevil tactics, did just that.

The match was crisp and acrobatic -- it marked Styles' (who made his WWE debut the year before) first WrestleMania victory.

WrestleMania 37 (Night One) - Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Normally, a WWE Championship match to open WrestleMania would be significant enough, but this bout carried added importance. The previous year's WrestleMania took place in front of a grand total of zero fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE returned to a live crowd (albeit limited) at WrestleMania 37, and this was the match that kicked things off.

Following a rain delay (you don't see that too often in pro wrestling!), Lashley and McIntyre put forth an emotional performance -- a true celebration of the return to a live audience.

WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) - Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

In January 2025, Ripley claimed one of the biggest wins of her career on the "Raw" Netflix premiere. She defeated Liv Morgan to become women's world champion. It appeared she was on track to defend that title at WrestleMania 41. Not so fast.

Just over a month before WrestleMania, Sky defeated Ripley, also on an episode of "Raw," to become the champ. With Bianca Belair earning a championship opportunity by winning the Elimination Chamber, we had a triple-threat match to open Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

Sky retained her title in an adrenaline-fueled match that carried the crowd's energy through the rest of the show.