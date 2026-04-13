WWE 'Raw': Live match results and analysis ahead of WrestleMania 42

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WrestleMania 42 from Las Vegas is days away, but first, WWE's top stars must get out their last words during "Raw" in Sacramento, California.

Seth Rollins and Gunther will meet face-to-face prior their WrestleMania Night 1 match. Night 2 foes Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar may come to blows again after their contract signing on last week's episode resulted in a swivel chair-throwing brawl. And Roman Reigns will take the mic one more time before he goes after CM Punk's World Heavyweight Championship in Sunday's main event.

With all those WWE superstars in one place, what could go wrong?

Andreas Hale breaks down the action from the final installment of "Raw" before "the grandest stage of them all."