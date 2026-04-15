WrestleMania 42: Key stats and notes for all 13 matches across both nights

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WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, just the second time the same venue has hosted back-to-back WrestleMania events. The first instance took place at WrestleManias IV and V, held at the Historic Atlantic City Convention Hall in New Jersey.

Night 1 of this year's event, headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and continues on ESPN Unlimited after the first hour. Night 2, featuring CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns, starts at the same time on ESPN and progresses on ESPN Unlimited.

The lineup is stacked, featuring 13 matches -- eight of them championship bouts -- across both nights.

Let's get up to speed on key notes, stats and history heading into the show of shows.

Saturday

Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Randy Orton on Saturday at WrestleMania 42. Rich Wade/Getty Images

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

While this will be the first televised championship match between Rhodes and Orton, it will not be the first time they've squared off at WrestleMania. As their run as the faction "Legacy" came to an end, Rhodes, Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr. faced off in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010, which Orton won. That was also Rhodes' first WrestleMania match.

This will be Orton's 21st WrestleMania match. Only The Undertaker (27) and Triple H (23) have performed in more. Orton's first appearance was in 2004 at WrestleMania XX when he and his Evolution teammates, Ric Flair and Batista, defeated The Rock and Mick Foley in a three-on-two match. Most recently, he defeated Joe Hendry at WrestleMania 41.

Orton is looking to secure his 15th world championship. That would move him past Triple H and into sole possession of third in WWE history. Ric Flair has 16 world titles to his name and John Cena captured his 17th in the main event of last year's WrestleMania.

Rhodes is on a four-match premium live events losing streak, the longest since he returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. His last PLE win was at Wrestlepalooza last September against Drew McIntyre.

Women's World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan

This will be Morgan's first singles match on a WrestleMania main card. Morgan's past four WrestleMania matches have been tag team bouts, and all were losses. She'll also be looking for her first WrestleMania win on a main card. Her only win came on the WrestleMania 36 preshow against Natalya.

History will be on Morgan's side in this match. Since the women's Royal Rumble began in 2018, more than half of its winners -- five out of eight -- have walked away from WrestleMania as champions.

If Vaquer wins at WrestleMania, it'll be her fifth straight PLE victory. Her winning streak began last July when she won a battle royal at Evolution, earning a shot at the Women's World Championship, which she claimed by defeating Iyo Sky at Wrestlepalooza.

play 2:18 AJ Lee: I can't wait to make Becky Lynch tap out again AJ Lee joins "SportsCenter" to preview her WrestleMania matchup against Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Women's Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch

This will be Lee's first WrestleMania appearance in 11 years. Her last match occurred at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 when she and Paige defeated the Bella Twins in a tag match.

Lynch made her WrestleMania debut in 2016 in Dallas and started her WrestleMania career with three losses. But she has since turned things around. From WrestleMania 35, where she won the first women's WrestleMania main event, through last year's show, she holds a 4-2 record.

This will be Lynch's 10th WrestleMania match, tying her with Naomi for second-most in the women's division. Only Natalya, with 11, has more.

Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Nikki & Brie Bella

Since the debut of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in 2019, the titles have been defended at five WrestleMania events. New champions were crowned in four of those matches, including last year, when Becky Lynch and Valkyria defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Flair leads this field in WrestleMania experience, as this will be her ninth match. Only Natalya, Lynch and Naomi have more in the women's division.

Unsanctioned Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre

It's been nearly a year since Fatu won a WWE PLE match -- at WWE Backlash last May. McIntyre was also part of that match, as Fatu defeated McIntyre, Damian Priest and LA Knight to retain the United States Championship he won at WrestleMania 41.

The only other time a WrestleMania match has been classified as unsanctioned -- where there are no rules when the competitors step inside the squared circle -- was at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, when Seth Rollins defeated Triple H.

play 0:59 Seth Rollins: ‘I will put on a show’ at WrestleMania Seth Rollins joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss his return to WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Rollins won four straight WrestleMania matches from 2015 to 2019 and is looking to match that feat with a win against Gunther, after winning in his past three WrestleMania appearances.

Rollins has never squared off with "Gunther" in a one-on-one bout on television. However, they did battle in a singles match on "Raw" in Manchester, England, in 2019, when Gunther was known as Walter, which eventually turned into an eight-person tag match.

Gunther had a successful WrestleMania debut by defeating Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 in 2023. Since then, he has lost two consecutive WrestleMania title matches, falling to Sami Zayn in 2024 and Jey Uso in 2025.

The Usos & LA Knight vs. Logan Paul, Austin Theory & IShowSpeed

Jey Uso had a great run from 2024 to 2025, winning five straight PLE matches, including a World Heavyweight Championship victory at WrestleMania 41. However, he enters this year's WrestleMania hoping to avoid a fifth straight PLE loss.

LA Knight has had a rough stretch at WWE PLEs lately. Since the end of 2024, he has lost eight straight PLE matches, including at last year's WrestleMania, when Jacob Fatu defeated him to win the United States Championship. Knight's last PLE win was at WWE Crown Jewel in November 2024.

Sunday

CM Punk defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns on Sunday at WrestleMania 42. Getty

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns

Reigns will be entering his 11th WrestleMania main event, the most of all time, with the next closest being Hulk Hogan (8). Reigns tied and passed Hogan for the record at the same PLE. At WrestleMania XL in 2024, Reigns tied the record in the main event of Night 1 and surpassed it in the main event of Night 2. This will be the sixth straight WrestleMania to feature Reigns in the main event.

Reigns and Punk have battled often throughout the years, but this will be just the second one-on-one match between the two. The first occurred on the Jan. 6, 2014, episode of "Raw," where Reigns defeated Punk in the main event. That was only weeks before Punk's departure from WWE, which led to nearly a decade away from the company.

Punk is undefeated in 2026 with four successful World Heavyweight Championship defenses against Bron Breakker, AJ Styles and twice against Finn Bálor.

Reigns is on a two-match WrestleMania losing streak. Last year's loss marked the first time in his career that he dropped back-to-back WrestleMania matches. Overall, he holds a 9-4 record at the event.

WWE Women's Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley

Cargill will look to keep her perfect -- albeit short -- WrestleMania winning streak intact. She has won both of her matches since her WWE debut in early 2024. Ripley is 3-3 at WrestleMania but is used to the high stakes. Every one of Ripley's six WrestleMania matches had championships on the line.

Ripley has been dominant in televised matches in 2026, posting an 11-2 record. Her only losses came in the Royal Rumble match and in the recent Women's Tag Team Championship bout with Iyo Sky against Nia Jax and Lash Legend on "SmackDown."

Cargill has not lost a match of any kind since the Sept. 26, 2025, episode of "SmackDown," when she and Nia Jax fell to Tiffany Stratton in a triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Championship. Since then, she is 7-0 on TV, with the streak beginning when she defeated Stratton at November's "Saturday Night's Main Event" to become WWE Women's Champion.

WWE Intercontinental Championship -- Ladder match: Penta vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Je'Von Evans vs. JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev

This will be the 15th ladder match to take place at WrestleMania. The first was in 1994 at WrestleMania X, also for the Men's Intercontinental Championship, with Razor Ramon defeating Shawn Michaels. The Money in the Bank ladder match debuted at WrestleMania in 2005. The most recent happened at WrestleMania XL in 2024 with the WWE tag titles on the line.

Mysterio (12), Rusev (4) and Penta (1) account for 17 WrestleMania matches between them. Evans, McDonagh and Lee will be in their first WrestleMania match.

United States Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams

Zayn's WrestleMania career started off cold -- he lost his first three matches and five of his first six. However, he's seeking his third straight win. Most recently, he defeated Gunther at WrestleMania XL to become the WWE Intercontinental champion.

A victory for newcomer Williams would give him his first WrestleMania moment, along with his first WWE PLE victory following two losses.

play 1:21 Predicting Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar Arda Öcal makes his prediction for the match between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Femi will be making his WrestleMania debut, while Lesnar brings years of experience, dating back to his 2003 main event victory over Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19, when Femi was only 4 years old. Lesnar was 25 and became the youngest wrestler to main event WrestleMania.

Lesnar has become a featured attraction. Following his eight-second WWE Championship victory over Kofi Kingston on the Oct. 4, 2019, episode of "SmackDown," Lesnar's matches have been PLE-only. Since that win, he's performed in 22 PLE matches compared to zero weekly TV matches.

Lesnar made history in his fourth WrestleMania match, earning his second victory in memorable fashion. In one of the most shocking 2014 WrestleMania moments, he put an end to The Undertaker's 21-match WrestleMania winning streak.

Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio