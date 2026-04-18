WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One: Live match results and analysis

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The biggest event in all of professional wrestling is back, as the WWE hosts its flagship two-day event, WrestleMania 42, at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium.

The first day of WrestleMania action features a full slate of WWE superstars. The first match of the weekend is a six-man tag match, featuring The Usos and LA Knight taking on Logan Paul, Austin Theory and streamer IShowSpeed.

There will also be plenty of title matches, as the Undisputed WWE Championship, Women's World Championship, Women's Intercontinental Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will all be on the line. But how many of them will change possession?

Follow along for all the action of WrestleMania 42 Night One.