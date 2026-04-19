WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2: Live match results and analysis

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After a massive night of high-flying moments and title changes on Night 1, the WrestleMania 42 action continues on Night 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Two of the biggest superstars on the roster, literally, square off in the first match of the night, as "The Ruler" Oba Femi attempts to slay "The Beast" Brock Lesnar. Also on the card is a six-man ladder match for the men's Intercontinental Championship, and a pair of singles matches for the United States Championship and the WWE Women's Championship.

In the main event, CM Punk puts the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Roman Reigns.

Follow along with every moment of WrestleMania Night 2.