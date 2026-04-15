How to watch the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony on ESPN

Cody Rhodes explains how to watch WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas on ESPN Unlimited. (0:41)

Cody Rhodes shares how to watch WrestleMania 42 on ESPN Unlimited (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

A day before WrestleMania 42 takes over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a new group of WWE superstars will be immortalized forever during the 27th WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Here are key facts about the event:

When is the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony?

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

How can fans watch?

Fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan can watch the ceremony in the ESPN App and in the official streaming hub.

Who are the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame inductees?

▪︎ Grand slam champion AJ Styles

▪︎ Former WWE co-CEO and chairwoman Stephanie McMahon

▪︎ Three-time tag team champions Demolition

▪︎ Sid (legacy inductee)

▪︎ Bad News Brown (legacy inductee)

▪︎ Dennis Rodman (celebrity inductee)

How can fans access more WWE coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for the latest news, schedule, wrestler profiles and more.