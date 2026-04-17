WrestleMania 42 roundtable: Most anticipated matches, bold predictions

Open Extended Reactions

After weeks of storylines and anticipation, WrestleMania 42 is almost here. The 13-match card -- featuring eight title matches -- takes place over two nights from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (6 p.m. ET on ESPN Unlimited).

Night 1 is headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title against Randy Orton, and Night 2 sees World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk squaring off against Roman Reigns.

Before we get to a weekend full of wrestling, ESPN's Andreas Hale, Marc Raimondi, Sach Chandan, Juliana Daddio and Joe Fortenbaugh share their thoughts on the must-see matches, the main eventer more likely to retain their title and one bold WrestleMania 42 prediction.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on Saturday and Sunday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Illustration by ESPN

The Night 1 match you are looking forward to the most is ...

Hale: Seth Rollins vs. Gunther. In terms of pure wrestling, Rollins and Gunther have an opportunity to deliver a show-stealing performance reminiscent of the stellar Kurt Angle-Shawn Michaels match at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. Like Angle vs. Michaels, Rollins vs. Gunther has been subtly placed at this year's 'Mania without the hype of the two main events. But Rollins and Gunther are arguably two of the very best in-ring performers currently in the WWE and should take the opportunity to put on a memorable match.

Rollins is establishing himself as this generation's "Mr. WrestleMania," a title that Michaels earned by commanding the spotlight no matter where he was on the card. From cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to becoming WWE World Heavyweight champion at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 to beating CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 last year, Rollins always finds a way to do something memorable. Gunther hasn't been in WWE as long as Rollins, but he already has had a handful of excellent matches between WWE and NXT and operates as the purest form of a heel. I'm almost certain that by the end of the match, they will have earned a standing ovation.

Raimondi: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton. And the reason is pure schadenfreude. The buildup for this match has been so dreadful, I'm weirdly curious about how they attempt to tie things together with Rhodes, Orton, Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll and whomever else gets involved. Is there any way to make this better? Is it possible to even make it make sense? I don't have an answer, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to see how it shakes out.

It didn't have to be this way. Rhodes and Orton have such a rich shared history. Pulling from that to develop an A-plus WrestleMania story would not have been overly difficult. They are both also otherworldly performers. But here we are, in a program (progrum?!) that Rhodes himself has compared to the Gobbledy Gooker and Shockmaster. The match could reach a level of so-bad-it's-good that would make even Tommy Wiseau blush.

Chandan: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan. This feud has lived up to the billing as one of the more intense stories on the card. It began with a blistering, emotionally charged takedown of Morgan, as Vaquer believed she had to traverse the more difficult path to get to WWE. From there, the conflict between the "Raw" Women's champion and the 2026 Royal Rumble winner just ramped up in intensity, including multiple brawls in and out of the ring.

Vaquer was the standout women's wrestler of 2025, but Morgan's disrespect has forced "La Primera" to slide into a more violent, intense side. This feud has been a throwback to old-fashioned hatred between two competitors fighting for more than a championship, to prove who is the better woman wrestler ... and neither can afford to lose.

Fortenbaugh: Seth Rollins vs. Gunther. Given the incredible in-ring talent both wrestlers possess, I think this matchup has an opportunity to steal the show -- even with only two weeks to build the story. Rollins is one of the WWE's most versatile and consistent performers who's just back from injury, and Gunther spent the past five months sending both John Cena and AJ Styles into retirement. Also, don't discount the Paul Heyman factor. His involvement brings a level of treacherous intrigue to a showdown that could feature a wild finish.

Daddio: Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre. This feels like one of the most exciting clashes of the entire weekend. They have been feuding for months now, and McIntyre brings veteran power and big‑fight presence, and Fatu delivers raw intensity and unpredictable explosiveness. Their styles collide in a way that promises chaos, physicality and a true "fight feel." Making this an unsanctioned match is a great stipulation for these two and that dynamic alone makes it the match I'm most looking forward to on Night 1.

play 1:19 Stephen A. and Liv Morgan discuss impact of women in WWE Liv Morgan tells Stephen A. Smith how big women's participation in the WWE has become since the beginning of her career.

The Night 2 match you are looking forward to the most is ...

Hale: Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar. This has nothing to do with the quality of the match and everything to do with WWE establishing what it desperately needs: a young main event star. The buildup has been phenomenal, their respective physical presences are undeniable and Lesnar, 48, is at a stage in his career when he can pass the torch and put Femi -- who'll turn 28 just days after WrestleMania -- on the fast track to becoming WWE champion. These two powerhouses should obliterate each other for as long as this match lasts, but rest assured, no outcome makes sense outside of Femi beating Lesnar. It has been a long time since WWE had a can't-miss star on its hands, and Femi checks every single box. The WWE is at the 1-yard line and had better not fumble.

Raimondi: Six-pack ladder match. Iyo Sky vs. Asuka would have been my answer here, but unfortunately, it looks as if that match, which was so well built between two premier performers, has been shelved despite having a clear direction.

You know who doesn't have a clear direction? Just about everyone in this ladder match. WWE has dropped the ball with Penta after a red-hot start. He should have his own story as Intercontinental champ heading into 'Mania. With that said, I can't complain too much. I'm a sucker for a good ladder match. And guys such as Penta, Je'Von Evans, JD McDonough and Dragon Lee are locks to do some ludicrous stuff.

Chandan: Six-pack ladder match: I agree with Marc. I love myself a good chaotic, video game match, with six wrestlers who each bring different skill sets to this ladder match. Add in some other weapons (tables?), and this could be the non-main event match that I remember most.

Some intriguing storylines heading into WrestleMania include a potential last hurrah for Mysterio, a first championship for Evans and intrigue over how the others will work together to stop Rusev ... if they can. Penta and Dragon Lee have emerged as two of WWE's biggest standouts this past year. I expect one of them to climb the ladder and unhook the Intercontinental Championship, but I'm excited to see the jaw-dropping moves on the way there.

Fortenbaugh: Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar. There is no other acceptable answer because no other match on the card -- Night 1 or Night 2 -- has had a better build. Lesnar, "The Beast Incarnate," the man who ended The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania win streak, is stepping into the squared circle near the end of his illustrious career against the man set to take his place as the most terrifying wrestler in the sport. Femi's entrance and both men's combined raw power alone makes this worth the price of admission. Think of it like this: When was the last time there was this much hype around a match with a build that featured so few words spoken by either combatant? This has been a masterclass in storytelling.

Daddio: "The Demon" Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio. The story is fueled by betrayal and transformation. After being turned on by Judgment Day, Bálor brings back his demon persona for the first time in years -- the moment fans have been waiting for. Bálor's alter ego instantly raises the match's intensity and drama. The feud becomes a mentor‑vs-student showdown, as Bálor, who helped shape Dominik's "Dirty Dom" identity, returns in his darkest form to end him.

Which champion is more likely to walk out retaining the title: Cody Rhodes or CM Punk?

Hale: CM Punk. Forget about how clunky the buildup to Rhodes vs. Orton has been for a second. Instead, consider where Rhodes is and how fans are responding to him. Before Pat McAfee's involvement, Randy Orton had drawn a strong babyface reaction as he approached the opportunity to become a world champion for the 15th time. As much as that speaks to fans' support of "The Viper," it also speaks to the staleness of Rhodes as champion. It's not Rhodes' fault, as he desperately needs a strong contingency of heels to feed off of. Not to mention that his story is significantly more interesting chasing the title than being chased. Orton deserves another moment in the sun, which would put him third all time in WWE World Championship reigns behind Cena (17) and Ric Flair (16).

As for Roman Reigns, unless he plans to be around more often, there's really no reason to take the title away from the more active CM Punk. Not to mention that Reigns has won his fair share of WrestleMania main events. Punk deserves to leave Las Vegas as champion with a win in the main event.

Raimondi: Probably CM Punk. It doesn't seem as if the Rhodes-Orton program will end this weekend. Maybe it works better with Rhodes giving chase as the challenger? How's that for a hit of copium? Punk works better as a champion for practical reasons. Reigns is never around, and the Undisputed WWE title was created because he was consistently absent while holding the other world title. Reigns will surely become champion again at some point; he remains WWE's biggest star. Perhaps another disappointing WrestleMania will force his character to be more introspective and finally acknowledge (pun intended) the role of his family in all of his success.

Chandan: Cody Rhodes. Rhodes has generally been able to vanquish the biggest foes in his path, but despite that, he's only 1-2 in WWE Championship matches at WrestleMania. I expect interference from Jelly Roll, Pat McAfee and others in his main event match with Randy Orton. Despite this, I expect Rhodes to be more likely to prevail and continue his championship reign.

Fortenbaugh: CM Punk, although I think he and Rhodes both go down in their respective matches. I'm not sure how Rhodes gets by this reincarnation of 2009 Randy Orton, especially now that Pat McAfee has inserted himself into the story and assured the world that he'll never be heard from again in the world of wrestling if "The Viper" comes up short. The one thing holding me up about backing Reigns over Punk is Reigns' penchant for inactivity. The fan base likes a fighting champion, and that's exactly what Punk has been since claiming the throne. What happens if Reigns regains the title he lost at WrestleMania XL two years ago in Philadelphia? I'm very interested to find out.

Daddio: CM Punk. After losing at last year's WrestleMania, this is his moment to shine in the main event against Reigns and prove why he is the "Best in the World." Punk is a fighting champion, and Reigns is seen as a part‑timer. The only real concern is potential interference from The Bloodline, whom Punk insulted, and could cost him the title.