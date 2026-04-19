WrestleMania 42 takeaways: Cody Rhodes retains title; multiple new champs crowned

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Rivalries, revenge and championships -- there is much to talk about after Night One of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday. For some, such as Becky Lynch and AJ Lee, it was the end of a rivalry. For others, such as Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, there is more to come.

After a tumultuous road to WrestleMania, Rhodes and Orton finally faced off with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. Rhodes tapped into Orton's playbook to retain his championship, but he wasn't the one who got the last laugh.

There were surprise returns, including Paige, who came back to a WWE ring for the first time in more than eight years, and Bron Breakker, who made his presence felt when he speared Seth Rollins at full speed after sprinting down the ramp.

In-ring celebrity appearances from streamer IShowSpeed, ESPN personality Pat McAfee and country music artist Jelly Roll delivered important moments, too. Here are the biggest takeaways from WrestleMania and what could come next.

play 0:40 Pat McAfee stretchered off after taking hit from Jelly Roll Pat McAfee is stretchered out of WrestleMania 42 after retaliation from Cody Rhodes and Jelly Roll.

Randy Orton -- and Pat McAfee -- didn't take the WWE championship loss to Cody Rhodes well

Rhodes and Orton know each other well, maybe too well. They are familiar with each other's moves, tactics and game plans, and that played out in the Night One main event. After Rhodes swiftly dealt with McAfee, thanks to an assist from his buddy Jelly Roll, Rhodes and Orton turned their attention to each other. They both used each other's moves, with Rhodes hitting Orton with the Draping DDT, and Orton hitting the Cross Rhodes. As evidenced by Orton's postmatch attack on Rhodes, the former teammates turned enemies have more to reckon with. Rhodes won the match, but you wouldn't know that from the final shot of Orton holding the belt and standing over Rhodes to end the show.

Though Orton is walking out of Allegiant Stadium with the championship belt, which doesn't actually belong to him, perhaps Rhodes' progression during the match is a roadmap for what to expect next. Rhodes began wrestling in his usual style, but as the match wore on, he resorted to more violent tactics to brutalize his former mentor, including attacking Orton's bloody forehead. Rhodes countered Orton's attempted low blow with a successful blow, eliciting sharp boos from the crowd.

Orton tapped into his more violent former self, as he brought back the dangerous punt kick, and Rhodes will need to access a much darker version of himself to match "The Viper" going forward. Both men will be leaving Las Vegas with scars from the match, as Rhodes was seen on the postshow with his left eye swollen shut.

McAfee reemerged near the end of the match in a referee outfit to count the pin for Orton before Rhodes kicked out. To make matters worse, Orton immediately turned on McAfee with a surprise RKO. Leading up to the match, McAfee promised WWE fans would never hear from him again if Orton didn't defeat Rhodes. Will he keep his word?

play 0:43 Liv Morgan becomes new women's world champion Liv Morgan defeats Stephanie Vaquer to become the new holder of the Women's World Championship.

The Morgan vs. Vaquer rivalry is just beginning

Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer had a back-and-forth for months leading up to the Women's World Championship match. After a close match, Morgan prevailed, but it felt like the first chapter in what could be a much longer rivalry. Interference by Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez was decisive for Morgan, and Vaquer will likely have to deal with them before her next challenge.

Morgan, meanwhile, is riding high. She is the only champion in a retooled Judgment Day. And she has a new song -- "Trouble" -- that she performed live as her WrestleMania entrance. She is clearly the top woman on "Raw" but should not expect any peace with a furious Vaquer surely looking for revenge.

Morgan and Vaquer have combustible chemistry, and there is a lot left on the table. I'm expecting -- or hoping -- for longer matches between them heading into the summer, and maybe at SummerSlam in August.

Does Gunther have another wrestling giant in his sights?

Gunther got the job done for manager Paul Heyman, beating ex-Vision leader Seth Rollins in a grueling, physical match. Gunther -- unknowingly -- got an assist from a returning Bron Breakker, but we'll get to that later. Perhaps more importantly, what will Gunther want in return from Heyman? Depending on how the Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi match goes on Night Two, Lesnar could be a target for "The Ring General," who has been retiring legends such as Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles during the past year. There would be no greater challenge for Gunther than Lesnar.

Rollins' future appears much clearer ... and painful. Breakker's surprise return cost Rollins the match, after Rollins had nailed Gunther with a Pedigree and stomp on the announcers' table. Breakker forcefully removed Rollins from The Vision -- a group Rollins started -- in October, and Rollins has been out for revenge ever since, including tormenting Breakker and Heyman on "Raw" while wearing a black mask. With Breakker back from injury, the much-awaited clash is on the horizon. Expect fireworks between the two on Monday's "Raw," as well as at Backlash in May.

play 0:39 Becky Lynch stuns to become new intercontinental champion Becky Lynch defeats AJ Lee to become three-time women's intercontinental champion.

Mission accomplished for Becky Lynch

AJ Lee's entrance with a group of kids dressed in pink shirts and denim shorts skipping down the ramp must have felt like a poignant moment for Lee's fans, who watched her first stint in WWE end abruptly a decade ago. But when the match began, it became clear that it was Becky Lynch's night. After months of tapping out to the Black Widow, Lynch finally got her win over Lee to claim the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Perhaps now "The Man" can move on to her next feud.

More Night One takeaways

play 0:41 IShowSpeed delivers epic frog splash on Logan Paul IShowSpeed breaks the announcer's table and delivers a frog splash on Logan Paul to remember.

The Usos and LA Knight vs. The Vision and IShowSpeed: Streamer IShowSpeed had an impressive outing in the first match of the night. He could be the babyface counterpart to Logan Paul, especially with the athleticism both displayed in this match. However, LA Knight stood out the most. He had fun interactions with Speed, picked up the pin and now has momentum coming out of WrestleMania. It would be interesting to see him involved in the championship picture between now and SummerSlam.

play 0:33 Jacob Fatu gains victory over Drew McIntyre Jacob Fatu finishes his match with Drew McIntyre with a glorious moonsault and celebrates with a win.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu: Fatu needed this win after McIntyre had tormented him on "SmackDown" for months. Fatu has been a standout part of the Friday show and should be headed for the main event after this. But he might not be done with McIntyre, who doesn't let go of grudges. Where do you go after an unsanctioned match? Maybe a street fight, maybe a cage ... or one with a roof?

play 0:49 Paige makes major surprise return in WWE Replacing Nikki Bella, Paige returns to WWE to wrestle in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match.