WrestleMania 42 takeaways: Will Reigns remain champ until WrestleMania 43?

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An action-packed WrestleMania 42 concluded with a Night 2 that saw new stars make statements and veterans reclaim their championships at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Oba Femi and Trick Williams were two of the big winners Sunday, looking impressive in their WrestleMania debuts. Femi's win over Brock Lesnar started the night with one man on his way to becoming a dominant force, and another possibly taking his final lap around WWE. Williams, with his "Lemon Pepper Steppers" and 50-yard robe, captured the Men's United States Championship from Sami Zayn, who just can't seem to shake his miserable 2026.

Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns were former champions who returned to glory Sunday. Every WrestleMania match featuring Ripley has been for a championship, and she won her first singles title in 13 months by ending Jade Cargill's reign in a back-and-forth match.

In the main event, Reigns and CM Punk delivered in a 33-minute battle of willpower, showing who is the best after months of insults. Punk, coming out with his former Ring of Honor music before "Cult of Personality," fought until he had nothing left, leaving no doubt that the Original Tribal Chief is back.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Night 2, including a chaotic ladder match and a violent grudge match between former teammates.

Could Reigns make this title run alone?

Punk entered the main event of WrestleMania Night 2 with a lot to prove, even as he walked in holding the World Heavyweight Championship. Based on their interactions leading up to this match, Punk and Reigns represented drastically different visions of wrestling in how they portrayed themselves, as well as their connected history. For Punk, who seized the opportunity when previous champion Seth Rollins was injured, this night was the culmination of a journey to prove that he still was "Best in the World."

That came to an end Sunday, as despite every attack and tactic he tried against Reigns, Punk just ran out of gas. The OTC prevailed to claim the championship, two years after his 1,316-day reign ended. Reigns also had much to prove, as a loss would validate every insult and criticism Punk threw his way. More importantly for Reigns, he won without any interference.

Toward the end of Roman's previous reign, the title defenses were less frequent. Can we expect Reigns to defend the championship at Backlash in May? If so, there are a few men on "Raw" hungry for a shot.

Also, can we expect Reigns to be on his own, with no one at ringside? It would be an interesting development for his character, as he finds his way in WWE with no one having his back. It would not be shocking to see Reigns bringing the championship into WrestleMania 43 ... maybe against The Rock?

Oba Femi followed through in slaying "The Beast" Brock Lesnar

play 0:53 Oba Femi does the unthinkable, defeats Brock Lesnar in opener Oba Femi can't believe his victory over Brock Lesnar in the opening match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 42.

"Oba Femi is the next big thing," proclaimed WWE announcer Michael Cole as Femi left the ring after his statement win over Brock Lesnar, who himself was dubbed "The Next Big Thing" in 2002. Femi has been a force since debuting on the main roster. Now, his first WrestleMania match was a win over Lesnar, who dominated WWE for parts of the past 24 years. It's onward and upward for Femi.

The most interesting development from this match was an emotional Lesnar, who left his gloves and boots in the ring. Lesnar stopped to acknowledge the crowd afterward, which the businesslike Lesnar has rarely done in his decorated career. If this was Lesnar's final WrestleMania, he leaves with a historic résumé. After less than a year in WWE, he main-evented WrestleMania XIX against Kurt Angle and ended the Undertaker's historic 21-0 unbeaten streak at Wrestlemania XXX.

SummerSlam will be a two-night event in Lesnar's former home of Minnesota. In Saturday night's takeaways, I raised the possibility of Gunther cashing in his favor with Paul Heyman to challenge Lesnar. If Lesnar were to have one more match, this would be the one.

Plenty of upcoming options for Penta

This ladder match showcased each man's abilities, from Je'Von Evans' aerial skill and Rey Mysterio's veteran savvy, to JD McDonagh's ability to survive everything he went through in this match.

Penta's impressive Men's Intercontinental Championship reign continues, with many possibilities for the near future. There is no shortage of challengers on "Raw," including some of the folks in this match who will be eager for another shot.

On the other side, Evans has fallen short in every championship match he has had in NXT, AAA and WWE. The future is bright, but eventually, frustration could surface.

Williams' title win could renew an NXT rivalry

play 0:46 Trick Williams defeats Sami Zayn to become new United States champion Trick Williams wins with the help of Lil Yachty to become the new United States champion at WrestleMania 42.

From the entrance to the crowd to the Trick Shot, Trick Williams had an impressive performance to claim the United States Championship at WrestleMania. Williams has a sky-high trajectory, and this match is a big step.

Williams' friend-turned-rival from NXT, Carmelo Hayes, would be an exciting candidate to be his next challenger. Williams defended the United States Championship often on "SmackDown" before losing it to Sami Zayn in late March, costing Hayes a spot at WrestleMania.

For Zayn, it has been a dismal 2026, leading to erratic behavior and likely some soul-searching coming up. His despondent look after losing the match suggests he could find ways to get back in the United States Championship picture.

Dom's rivalry with Bálor isn't over yet

"The Demon" Finn Bálor won a hard-fought street fight over his former protégé Dominik Mysterio, and it was a victory he needed. After being removed from the Judgment Day over his issues with Mysterio, Bálor taps into the demon persona to get revenge.

For Mysterio, his next goal will be finding a way to beat Bálor before their next clash. Mysterio has won many of his matches with deceptive tactics and interference, but there were no members of Judgment Day left to interfere on his behalf. He will need to work on himself ahead of a possible rematch this summer.

Where does Mami go from here?

play 0:44 Rhea Ripley wins WWE Women's Championship after Iyo Sky's help Rhea Ripley defeats Jade Cargill with the help of Iyo Sky to win the WWE Women's Championship at Night 2 of WrestleMania 42.

Rhea Ripley completes her journey back to the top of the women's division, dethroning Jade Cargill and ending her reign at 169 days. Ripley now holds a singles championship for the first time in more than a year and has an interesting slate of potential challengers on "SmackDown," including Tiffany Stratton, Jordynne Grace and Chelsea Green.

Cargill had been dominant since winning the championship, but even with help from B-Fab and Michin couldn't retain. Cargill was impressive on the mic in the lead-up to this feud, and this was her best match in WWE, as she displayed strong chemistry with Ripley. Cargill should remain in the mix for championships, whether that means a rematch or chasing the Women's Tag Team Championship. Moving to "Raw" would also give Cargill a fresh slate of rivals.