WWE Backlash: Notable matches in PLE history

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The 21st Backlash PLE is set for May 9, streaming on ESPN Unlimited from Tampa, Florida. With over two decades of history -- much of it tied to the fallout from that year's WrestleMania -- Backlash has delivered plenty of memorable matches.

Let's revisit some of the bouts that make Backlash one of the longest running active WWE PLEs.

Backlash 1999: Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock -- one of the defining rivalries of WWE's Attitude Era. This main event followed their WrestleMania XV main event from the month prior. At WrestleMania, Austin defeated The Rock to win his third WWE championship. At Backlash, he defended it.

Not only was this a no-holds-barred match, but it featured one of Austin's enemies, Shane McMahon as the guest referee -- stacking the deck against the champion.

Few matches illustrated what the Attitude era was all about more than this one. Chaotic and packed with twists and turns, it ultimately ended with another Austin victory -- this time aided by one of his other rivals, Vince McMahon.

Backlash 2000: Triple H vs. The Rock

Backlash's second installment featured another marquee Attitude era showdown, with Triple H defending his WWE championship against The Rock. Just like the year before, Shane McMahon was right in the middle of it all as the special guest referee.

This time, it was The Rock who was at a disadvantage -- not only did he have Triple H in the way of his fourth WWE championship reign, but also Shane, Vince and Stephanie McMahon.

However, another McMahon intervened, as Linda McMahon brought out referee Earl Hebner to replace Shane and count the winning fall for The Rock.

Backlash 2004: Randy Orton vs. Cactus Jack

The Men's Intercontinental Championship was on the line in this match, but that wasn't the premier story. The bout was built around whether the up-and-coming Orton could withstand a hardcore match against hardcore legend, Mick Foley, who employed his Cactus Jack persona.

Barbed wire, trash cans and thumbtacks -- this one told the story of Orton's toughness as he embraced the brutality and won the match despite thumbtacks sticking out of his back.

Backlash 2009: Edge vs. John Cena

In 2006, the rivalry between Edge and John Cena began when Edge cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at the New Year's Revolution PLE, defeating Cena for the WWE championship. From that point on, Cena and Edge frequently clashed, building a rivalry that lasted nearly four years.

This last man standing match at the back end of that stretch was for the World Heavyweight Championship. With an assist from the Big Show (another significant rivalry for Cena) who choke-slammed Cena into a spotlight atop the entranceway, Edge won this round.

Cena would get his revenge at the next two PLEs, Judgment Day and Extreme Rules, when he defeated Big Show on both occasions.

Backlash 2020: Randy Orton vs. Edge

Billed as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," Edge and Orton faced pressure to live up to the hype. Not only that, but they had to perform with no fans in attendance at the WWE Performance Center as this PLE occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the vital role fan response plays in shaping a match's flow, it was a tall task.

The challenge was met with one of the more acclaimed WWE matches of the year. Around high-level technical wrestling, Orton and Edge designed sequences with callbacks to their biggest career rivals by performing their finishing maneuvers. The match went about 45 minutes and was worthy of its tagline.

Backlash 2022: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Flair defeated 2022 Royal Rumble winner Rousey at WrestleMania 38 to retain the SmackDown women's championship. In a rematch one month later, Flair and Rousey faced off in an "I Quit" match, continuing the next chapter of their rivalry.

The no-disqualification nature of the "I Quit" stipulation allowed for items including steel chairs, kendo sticks and cameras to be folded into the hard-hitting match.

Neither Flair nor Rousey let up, as the match stayed high-octane and ended with a creative finish. Rousey locked in her signature armbar while Flair's affected arm was trapped inside a chair.

Backlash 2023: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

Bad Bunny's entrance in front of the San Juan, Puerto Rico, crowd was electric and full of energy. As he made his way down the aisle, the arena sang along to the lyrics of his hit "Chambea," which he used as his entrance theme.

Bunny had only two matches under his belt at the time (excluding a 24/7 title change), but the lack of experience was not evident in the least as he battled with his former ally in Priest. The San Juan street fight lasted around 25 minutes, an extensive outing for a performer with limited experience -- yet it still connected with the audience.

Backlash 2024: Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles

As Rhodes began his first reign as WWE champion following his victory at WrestleMania XL, his first post-Mania PLE match came against Styles at Backlash, in front of a raucous crowd in Lyon, France.

This was a matchup between two seasoned veterans who understood how to sustain a crowd's frenetic energy and perform at the highest level.

Rhodes won the match on his way to a championship reign that lasted through to the following year's WrestleMania.

Backlash 2025: John Cena vs. Randy Orton

Among the most-anticipated chapters of John Cena's retirement tour was one last battle with longtime rival Orton. Fresh off his historic WrestleMania 41 win and 17th world championship, Cena stepped into Orton's hometown of St. Louis for one final match -- their first one-on-one bout since 2017.

In his new heel persona, Cena secured the win through nefarious means and outside interference from R-Truth. Still, the real story was the culmination of a rivalry nearly two decades in the making, dating back to their first main roster singles match on "Raw" in November 2005.