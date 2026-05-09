WWE Backlash: Live results and analysis for Reigns vs. Fatu

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Following last month's flagship event for WWE -- WrestleMania 42 -- the promotion and its bevy of new champions turn their attention to the next premium live event, Backlash, which takes place at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa.

In the main event, Roman Reigns makes his first defense of the newly acquired World Heavyweight Championship. Reigns, who beat CM Punk to claim the title at WrestleMania, takes on his cousin Jacob Fatu. Although the pair share the same blood, Fatu claims his time is now to take the belt and everything that comes with it.

Also on the card, Trick Williams and Sami Zayn continue their feud in a match for the men's United States Championship. Williams beat Zayn to earn the title at WrestleMania. And Seth Rollins takes Bron Breakker, while Iyo Sky squares off with her former faction member Asuka and The Miz and Kit Wilson will have a tag team match against Danhausen and a mystery opponent.

Sachin Chandan breaks down all the action from WWE Backlash in Tampa.